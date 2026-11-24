Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso expresses deep disappointment over missing the CAF Champions League, citing squad depth issues and missed opportunities during a turbulent start to the 2026/27 season.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has publicly identified the team's failure to qualify for the CAF Champions League as the most significant disappointment of the 2026/27 season to date. The Portuguese manager's candid admission follows a period of intense scrutiny after the club suffered three major setbacks early in the campaign. These losses have severely dented the team's ambitions of competing for nine distinct trophies this year.

Squad Depth And Potential Concerns

The Brazilians began the season with strong momentum, having already secured victories in both the FIFA Africa-Asia-Pacific Cup and the MTN8 by October. These wins left the club with seven remaining competitions where they could still pursue silverware. However, the defense of their CAF Champions League title ended abruptly against the Angolan outfit Wiliete SC. This defeat was compounded by a loss in the CAF Super Cup to USM Alger, which further stalled their early-season progress.

Also read Cardoso says Sundowns players lack same potential after cup semifinal loss to Chiefs

Details And Late Goals Define Outcomes

Cardoso admitted that his current squad does not possess the same inherent potential as previous versions of the team. He insisted that fine margins and minor details have heavily contributed to their disappointing results in recent high-stakes matches. The coach believes Sundowns could have easily achieved different outcomes had specific players capitalized on late opportunities. He specifically cited a missed chance by Tashreeq Matthews against Chiefs as a pivotal moment that changed the narrative.

Advertisement

Competitive Pressure And Future Requirements

The head coach warned that the reduced number of available competitions means some players might find it harder to secure playing time. With the Carling Knockout now out of reach, Cardoso emphasized that the remaining squad members must step up and demonstrate higher commitment levels. He stated that players need to push each other to achieve the best possible selection and performance standards. The manager stressed that relying on small margins is no longer a viable strategy for success.

Immediate Next Steps And Kruger United

Mamelodi Sundowns will look to respond to these challenges when they face Kruger United in the Betway Premiership. The match is scheduled to take place at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday. Cardoso has called on the team to gather energy and make themselves stronger for this upcoming fixture. The coach's comments serve as a direct challenge to the squad to improve their consistency and competitive edge in the remaining tournaments.