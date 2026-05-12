Mamelodi Sundowns end unbeaten league run with 3-2 defeat to TS Galaxy

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat against TS Galaxy in their last league match of the season, ending their 13-match unbeaten run and putting a dent in their title hopes.

Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 TS Galaxy (Balcony for Bafana): Bernard Parker's team suffer a 3-2 defeat against TS Galaxy on Tuesday night at Mbombela Stadium, ending their 13-match unbeaten run , putting a dent in their title hopes.

Victor Letsoalo and Sedwyn George scored early goals for Sundowns before Bryan Leon scored a brace for Galaxy. Mpho Mvelase equalised late for Rockets, but Sundowns won the game, saying goodbye to their unbeaten league campaign. Bernard Parker's first win as coach looks unlikely





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Mamelodi Sundowns TS Galaxy Balcony For Bafana 3-2 Defeat 13-Match Unbeaten Run Tsky Galaxy

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