Mamelodi Sundowns Edge Esperance de Tunis in Caf Champions League Semi-Final First Leg

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a 1-0 victory over Esperance de Tunis in the first leg of their Caf Champions League semi-final, courtesy of a goal by Brayan Leon. The match was filled with drama and saw Sundowns reduced to ten men late in the game. Esperance will look to overturn the deficit in the return leg.

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Esperance de Tunis in the first leg of their Caf Champions League semi-final clash, played at the Hammadi Agrebi Stadium. The match, marked by intense competition and dramatic moments, saw Brayan Leon 's early second-half goal prove to be the difference between the two sides. Despite the triumph, Sundowns faced considerable pressure from their opponents and concluded the game with a numerical disadvantage after a late red card for Grant Kekana.

Esperance dominated possession for extended periods, applying sustained pressure and creating several scoring opportunities. However, they were initially thwarted by resilient defending and the brilliance of Sundowns' goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams. The first half saw Esperance come close to scoring on multiple occasions. Florian Danho's powerful volley struck the crossbar, while Kekana executed a crucial tackle to deny Danho a clear goal-scoring chance. Williams then made a spectacular save to deny Mohamed Amine Tougai's header. Sundowns, in the meantime, had a rare chance of their own, as Arthur Sales' shot was deflected wide.

The second half brought a significant shift in momentum, with Sundowns striking first. Jayden Adams initiated a well-executed move with a diagonal pass, finding Thapelo Morena on the right side of the penalty area. Morena then delivered a precise cross that allowed Brayan Leon to head home and put Sundowns ahead. Esperance believed they had equalized shortly after, but their celebrations were cut short when a VAR review ruled out Aboubacar Diakite's goal, citing a foul on Ronwen Williams. The incident generated controversy and heightened the tension in the stadium. As the game wore on, Sundowns' defense was tested further, but they managed to maintain their lead. The late dismissal of Kekana added to their woes, but they held firm to secure a valuable away victory.

The win provides Mamelodi Sundowns with a significant advantage heading into the second leg, which is scheduled to be held at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium. The aggregate winners of the semi-final will advance to the final to face either ASFAR or RS Berkane. The match highlighted the strategic battles, the individual brilliance, and the high stakes of the competition. The result sets the stage for a compelling second leg. Esperance de Tunis, despite the loss, showcased their determination and attacking prowess, and will look to overturn the deficit in the return match. The return leg, scheduled for Saturday, 18 April, is poised to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams eager to secure a place in the coveted final. The final score was 1-0 for Mamelodi Sundowns. The Esperance de Tunis players who played in the match were Ben Said, Keita, Jelassi, Tougai, Ben Hamida, Ogbelu, Konate (Jabri 90+1’), Tka (Hadjali 81’), Boualia (Diakite 63’), Yan Sasse (Diarra 63’), Danho





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