Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga is confident of his team's chances in the Caf Champions League final 1st leg against AS FAR. He believes that they have learned from their mistakes in the previous season and are prepared to go all out to win the game.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga confident ahead of Caf Champions League final 1st Leg against AS FAR .final when they lost to Pyramids last season, Mamelodi Sundowns wants to correct the mistakes they made that contributed to that defeat when they face Moroccan side AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday in the first leg.

This is according to defender Divine Lunga as they look to go one better this time against the Moroccan giants.in the first leg in the sold-out Tshwane venue, and Lunga highlights what they have learnt in that defeat last year.

"I think the main focus now is on the Champions League because of how we are approaching the game on Sunday," Lunga said. "Last season, it was so painful to end our final like that, but I think that this season we are prepared for anything. We are going to go all out and bring our A game to make sure we win it.

" With Sundowns going into this final on the back of a leaky defence which saw them concede seven goals in two matches in the domestic league, Lunga admitted they would have to improve that if they were to take advantage heading into the second leg next week. "I know it’s not a good thing for such a big team how we’ve been conceding, but we are working on it.

We try to pull out our A game and try to defend more and not concede," he said.

"All I can say is that here at Sundowns, there are so many good players that anyone can fit in at any time. "So, I think whoever the coach is going to choose on that day, I always trust that everyone is going to pull out their A game so that we can help the team to win; it’s not ideal. "We have to do our best, and then we will try to be strong in this game.

It’s a Champions League game; it’s not just a game. Would you like to comment on this article





SowetanLIVE / 🏆 13. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mamelodi Sundowns Divine Lunga Caf Champions League AS FAR Pyramids Loftus Versfeld Stadium Tshwane Venue Champions League Final Mamelodi Sundowns Divine Lunga Caf Champions League AS FAR Pyramids Loftus Versfeld Stadium Tshwane Venue Champions League Final

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mamelodi Sundowns urged to take control in first leg of CAF Champions League finalMamelodi Sundowns must build a strong first-leg lead at home against AS FAR, with Jayden Adams noting the importance of avoiding a repeat of past away-leg disappointments.

Read more »

– Aubrey Modiba backs Mamelodi Sundowns to deliver in CAF Champions LeagueAubrey Modiba says Mamelodi Sundowns are motivated but calm ahead of the CAF Champions League final against AS FAR Rabat, stressing unity, belief and the pursuit of a second continental star.

Read more »

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso discusses preparation for Champions League finalCardoso emphasized the importance of getting a positive result at home to give themselves an advantage in the upcoming match in Morocco. He also mentioned the impact of the away goals rule and the mental state that will be crucial in the second leg. Defender Aubrey Modiba stated that preparations are going well and they are focused on the game.

Read more »

Why Ronwen Williams hasn't been at his best for Mamelodi SundownsA review of Ronwen Williams' rise to become Bafana Bafana's No 1 goalkeeper and his impact on the team and the players, despite conceding errors from time to time.

Read more »