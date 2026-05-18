Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso upbeat ahead of Caf Champions League final

Despite a 1-0 win in the first leg, coach Miguel Cardoso from Mamelodi Sundowns is optimistic about the team's chances in the Caf Champions League final. Cardoso refers to the results achieved by his team and expects a balance between their and the opponent's strength to overcome the challenge.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso ahead of the Caf Champions League final against AS FAR . Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has no reason not to believe his side can go to theSundowns have a slight advantage in the final after their 1-0 win over the Moroccan giants at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday thanks to Aubrey Modiba ’s free kick in the first half.

Masandawana need to avoid a defeat in the second leg to clinch the title and Cardoso, who is in his third final after losing the previous two editions, said they will have to take the energy of winning in the first leg to Morocco.

"We have to get the energy not from the result we would have got, but the results we have in hand," Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference. "It is my third final in a row and it is my first time going with a goal advantage. This time we have the privilege to have one goal ahead.

" He admitted his side should have scored two goals at least to go to Morocco more comfortably, but he is optimistic they will score while away. "Let’s see if it will be enough. We will fight and we will make it enough. But I understand the second goal could have been more fair for the level the team showed," he said.

"But we will take the right energy, making a serious approach in the second match and as loyal as we will be to ourselves, the best or the closest we are going to be from achieving what we need. "It will be stronger aggression, but we are a strong group of people with a lot of character, and that is something we need to put on the pitch.

"I think the right emotions will be the key for the second match. These teams can score at any moment. AS FAR can score and we can, so we had to be balanced and not suffer a goal like we did last year, where it turned it around.

"If we had scored the second goal, it could have given us more comfortable results, but we will have to play for a victory in terms of scoring a goal there.





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Caf Champions League Final Mamelodi Sundowns Miguel Cardoso Aubrey Modiba Energy Of Winning Goal Advantage AS FAR Results Achieved Balance Between Strength

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