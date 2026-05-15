Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso discusses preparation for Champions League final

Cardoso emphasized the importance of getting a positive result at home to give themselves an advantage in the upcoming match in Morocco. He also mentioned the impact of the away goals rule and the mental state that will be crucial in the second leg. Defender Aubrey Modiba stated that preparations are going well and they are focused on the game.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has spoken about the significance of getting a favourable result at home in the first leg of the Champions League final against Moroccan side AS FAR .

The Brazilians take on AS FAR at Loftus on Saturday (4pm) and Cardoso said they must do things the proper way in Pretoria to give themselves an advantage in Rabat next weekend. To be able to get a good result at home, Sundowns will have to stop leaking at the back, as they have conceded seven goals in their last two league matches





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Mamelodi Sundowns Miguel Cardoso Champions League Final AS FAR Loftus Aubrey Modiba Preparations Focus Game Advantage Rabat Morocco Away Goals Rule

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