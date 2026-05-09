Mamelodi Sundowns bounce back with a 7-4 win over Siwelele in the Betway Premiership

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways with a thrilling 7-4 triumph over hapless Siwelele FC in the Betway Premiership. The Brazilians were relentless with hat-tricks by Leon and Gamphani Lungu and a lucky Sundowns supporter winning a car, which reduced Sundowns' goal difference gap to four goals.

Brayan Leon of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between against Siwelele at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on 9 May 2026.

The Brazilians were relentless in this 11-goal fest that was illuminated by hat-tricks by Brayan Leon and Gamphani Lungu and a lucky Sundowns supporter winning a car. Mamelodi Sundowns' win over Siwelele FC on Saturday night means Orlando Pirates must keep on checking the rearview mirror. This win also reduced Sundowns' goal difference gap to four goals and this may be the difference at the end of the season.

Sundowns wrap up their league campaign against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday but Pirates still have three matches





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Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates Mamelodi Sundowns Siwelele FC Lucas Moripe Stadium Tai Damiba Leon Gamphani Lungu Lucky Sundowns Supporter Hat-Tricks Goals Game In Hand

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