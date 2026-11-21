Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs meet in a sold-out Carling Knockout Cup semifinal on Sunday, with both sides battling injuries and suspensions as they chase a place in the final.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs will renew their fierce rivalry in a sold-out Carling Knockout Cup semifinal at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Kick-off is at 15:30.

The winner will face Orlando Pirates in the final, after Evidence Makgopa scored a second-half brace in Pirates' 2-0 win over Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium. It will be the first time the two giants meet at the semifinal stage of the League Cup, and their 10th meeting in the competition since their first encounter in 1983. Sunday's semifinal will also be the 34th cup meeting between the clubs across all domestic cup competitions. Both teams have selection concerns.

Also read Kaizer Chiefs face Mamelodi Sundowns in Carling Knockout semi-final at Loftus

Team News and Injury Concerns

Chiefs will be without vice-captain Inácio Miguel, who is serving the second match of his suspension after a red card against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby. Langelihle Phili and new signing Elias Mokwana have returned to training and are available for selection. Sundowns have several injury concerns of their own. Bryan Léon, Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Keanu Cupido and Kegan Johannes are among those sidelined.

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Goalkeeper Denis Onyango is also being assessed after picking up an injury while on international duty with Uganda. Temperatures tend to reach boiling point whenever these teams meet. During their Betway Premiership meeting at Loftus in 2026, the brutal contest ended with Keanu Cupido and Mduduzi Shabalala stretchered off due to serious injuries. The 1-1 stalemate was overshadowed by Sundowns defender Cupido being roughed up by Siphesihle Ndlovu.

Later, Chiefs attacking midfielder Shabalala was on the wrong side of a crunching tackle by the late Jayden Adams. The effects forced Cupido to go under the knife at the end of the season, and he is yet to kick an official ball this season. Ahead of the sold-out clash, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso riled up the opposition by reminding them about the Cupido incident.

Sundowns Coach Riles Opposition

'I hope I am not going to lose a player like Keanu for one year because from the last match there was a brutal action from a Kaizer Chiefs player and our player still cannot play,' said Cardoso. 'He was severely injured, which is a risk to his career and that must be stated here. I just hope that anything that goes beyond playing a normal game like the last match we played for the championship.

' Cardoso added that the last match against Chiefs was a beautiful one and had nothing to do with the one played at Loftus about a year ago. He also defended his trophy-laden football heritage, claiming he still has club backing despite growing fan criticism ahead of the Kaizer Chiefs clash. Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz chose not to talk about the past.

'I have big determination for this cup; we are in the semifinal and when you are at this stage there is a strong desire to make it to the final and possibly lift the trophy,' he said. 'We need to be at the level of Sundowns because they are a Champions League team. So on Sunday, we need to play at that level because we know that we are facing a team with lots of quality players.

Carling Knockout Cup History

' The history between the clubs makes Sunday's encounter particularly intriguing, with four of their previous nine League Cup meetings coming in the final. Their first encounter came in the 1983 quarterfinals, when Chiefs defeated the newly established Sundowns 2-0 through goals from Simon 'Bull' Lehoko and Marks Maponyane. Amakhosi went on to win the competition that season. Chiefs repeated the feat in 1986, securing a 1-0 victory in the first round before progressing to another League Cup triumph.

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The rivalry intensified in the late 1990s, when the teams met in successive finals. Chiefs came out on top on both occasions, winning the 1997/98 and 1998/99 editions on penalties. The 1997/98 final was particularly dramatic, with the replay ending 1-1 before Amakhosi eventually prevailed in the shootout. Another memorable final followed in 2007/08, billed as a battle between 'Spider Kid' and 'Spider Man'.

Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, then emerging as one of the country's most exciting young goalkeepers, got the better of his mentor Brian Baloyi by becoming the hero of the penalty shootout. Amakhosi also claimed a 1-0 quarterfinal victory in 2009/10, with Mandla Masango scoring the decisive goal.

Recent League Cup Results

However, Sundowns have enjoyed the upper hand in the two most recent League Cup encounters. Masandawana defeated Chiefs 3-1 in the 2015/16 final before delivering a more emphatic statement with a 4-0 victory in the 2024/25 quarterfinals. Beyond the League Cup, Chiefs have won 14 matches in regulation time and another six on penalties in the 34 cup meetings.

Their most recent cup meeting outside the Carling Knockout came in the 2024/25 Nedbank Cup semifinals, where Chiefs recovered from conceding first to secure a 2-1 victory. With history favouring Amakhosi overall but Sundowns winning their two most recent League Cup encounters, Sunday's showdown offers another opportunity for one of South African football's biggest rivalries to produce a memorable chapter.

Chiefs legend Mandla Masango has revealed the tactical blueprint Amakhosi need to stun Sundowns at Loftus, urging them to press their opponents high. Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou recently blasted Bafana Bafana boss Pitso Mosimane, accusing him of allowing players to drink heavily on camp to destabilise the Buccaneers. That controversy adds further spice to an already intense weekend of South African football.