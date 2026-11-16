Hundreds of luxury fashion items and other assets belonging to businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize are being auctioned in Pretoria to recover unpaid taxes exceeding R129 million from SARS. The sale includes high-end designer goods, though many lack authentication certificates.

Hundreds of luxury fashion items owned by businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, popularly known as Mam'Mkhize, are going under the auctioneer's hammer. The high-end items include shoes, bags, sunglasses, jewellery, clothes, watches and electronic devices.

This extensive collection is being sold off in an effort to recoup some of the money she owes SARS. Bidding Choice CEO and managing director Pieter Geldenhuys said they had about 418 items up for sale. He noted that due to the size of the auction, they had not determined the total value of the items at this stage.

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Mam Mkhize Luxury Items Auction Details

However, reports also suggest that more than a thousand items are up for sale in the broader liquidation process. Bidding began on Friday in Mooikloof, Pretoria, and will close at 11am on Wednesday. The auction house is handling the sale of assets including Hermes and Prada bags, Fendi boots and Cartier jewellery. These brands represent the high-end nature of the goods being offered to the public.

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Geldenhuys added that the majority of the items did not have authentication certificates. This lack of documentation may affect the final bidding prices for certain luxury pieces. Buyers are encouraged to verify the condition and provenance of items independently before placing bids. The auction follows a long legal battle between Mkhize and SARS over unpaid personal, corporate and family trust taxes exceeding R129m.

While the initial reports cited a figure of R125m, updated information confirms the debt is now over R129 million. This significant tax liability has triggered a cascade of financial and legal consequences for the businesswoman. The dispute has led to frozen bank accounts, the liquidation of her flagship construction business, and the collapse of her South African football club.

Mam Mkhize Property Sales Debt Recovery

Additionally, there have been multiple public auctions of her luxury vehicles in recent months as authorities seek to recover the outstanding debt. Previously, the Durban high court ordered the sale of five luxury homes she owned in Sandown, Johannesburg. These properties were valued at around R35m, representing a major portion of the assets targeted to satisfy the tax debt. The ongoing liquidation efforts highlight the severity of the financial situation Mkhize faces.