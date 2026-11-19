Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett sympathises with Rassie Erasmus's frustration over refereeing and World Rugby's response process, but says invoking match-fixing went too far. He questions what South Africa gains from Erasmus's six-match suspension.

Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett says he understands Rassie Erasmus's frustration with refereeing and the difficulty coaches face in getting answers from World Rugby, but believes the Springbok coach went too far by suggesting missed knee-drop tackles could be interpreted as match-fixing.

Mallett also questioned what South Africa gains from Erasmus's six-match ban. Erasmus's latest dispute with World Rugby has divided opinion after he criticised officials following South Africa's defeat by France in Paris. At a press conference in Dublin on Monday, he complained that officials had failed to penalise 16 or 17 knee-drop tackles by French players. Erasmus said he believed 11 of the incidents deserved at least a penalty and that three could have warranted yellow cards.

Also read Rassie Erasmus banned for six matches by World Rugby after ‘match-fixing’ comments

World Rugby Suspends Erasmus Immediately

He suggested that the officials' failure to act amounted to manipulation or match-fixing, comments that prompted World Rugby to suspend him with immediate effect on Tuesday. An independent disciplinary panel reviewed Erasmus's remarks before the suspension was imposed. SA Rugby subsequently requested a full misconduct hearing to challenge the sanction. The ban means Erasmus is barred from the touchline for six matches, including the Springboks' upcoming showdown against Ireland.

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Mallett said he sympathised with the pressures Erasmus faces, including frustration in multiple areas of the game and the process for obtaining feedback on contentious decisions. He believes World Rugby should recognise that coaches need answers quickly enough to give relevant information to their players before the next match. As an ex-coach, I completely and utterly sympathise with the frustration that he must have in numerous areas of the game, Mallett said.

He added that rugby is complex and referees will inevitably miss some incidents during a match. Mallett said coaches want a balance and should be able to accept missed calls if they believe officials are applying the laws fairly and consistently. Every coach has to understand that there are going to be anomalies in a game where they do not believe the referee got it right, he said, adding that fairness matters.

Mallett Suggests Alternative Approach For Erasmus

He said Erasmus could have made his point by focusing on the number of knee-drop tackles and asking World Rugby to address the issue as a player-safety concern. Mallett said the incidents suggested referees and television match officials had not properly dealt with an area that needed attention. Mallett said Erasmus could have described the missed calls as disappointing and asked World Rugby to review how referees and TMOs handle the issue.

He also noted that coaches are limited in the number of clips they can submit, saying Erasmus could have raised the problem through the available process and hoped the governing body would work with the refereeing community. Instead, Mallett said, linking missed tackles to the possibility of match-fixing carried a damaging implication.

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He said the suggestion could be understood as implying that officials had deliberately overlooked infringements against South Africa, even though Erasmus had stopped short of directly accusing them of doing so. When you add on to that, missing a certain number of knee-drop tackles, is that influencing the game or could that be construed as match-fixing? Mallett said.

He described that as very dangerous territory because it could lead people to infer that the calls were deliberately missed in the match against France. Mallett said coaches should use the proper channels available to them and which they agreed to follow. I don't think you, as a coach, should ever say something like that about the officials, he said, arguing that Erasmus could have pursued his concerns without making an accusation that risked overshadowing the safety issue.

Questioning The Upside Of Erasmus Ban

He also questioned why Erasmus, whom he described as a very intelligent man, chose to make comments that were likely to provoke a strong response and could lead to a suspension. Mallett said Erasmus would have understood there was a strong likelihood he would be banned. So where's the upside for South Africa on this? Where do we benefit from him not being there now?

And where do we benefit in the long term, making everyone pissed off with us? Mallett said. He added that he could not see an upside for the Springboks in Erasmus's comments or the reaction they produced.