Julius Malema secures court injunction against Helen Zille. The SIU identifies 558650 irregular traffic numbers for cancellation. Springboks name Paul de Villiers for France clash.

EFF leader Julius Malema has secured a significant legal victory in the Gauteng High Court, obtaining an interim order that prohibits DA Johannesburg councillor Helen Zille from repeating specific defamatory allegations. The ruling, delivered on Friday, 27 November 2026, addresses a long-standing dispute regarding comments made by Zille about Malema's influence during the early tenure of former Mayor Herman Mashaba. This development marks a critical juncture in the political tensions between the two parties in the Johannesburg municipal arena.

Malema Secures Legal Injunction

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg handed down the ruling after hearing arguments from both legal teams earlier in the week. The interim order specifically bars Helen Zille from making further statements that reference Malema's alleged interference in city governance during the transition period. This legal intervention aims to prevent further reputational damage to the EFF leader through public accusations that the court deemed potentially defamatory. The decision underscores the judiciary's role in mediating high-profile political disputes involving public officials.

Also read Joburg High Court hands Helen Zille gag order over Malema tender claims

SIU Targets 558650 Irregular Numbers

Separately, the Special Investigating Unit has identified 558 650 traffic register numbers that require immediate cancellation from the National Traffic Information System. This massive data cleanup follows an investigation that uncovered widespread irregularities in the issuance and registration of these specific numbers. The sheer volume of the identified numbers indicates systemic issues within the traffic registration infrastructure that allowed for such significant discrepancies to occur unnoticed for an extended period.

The Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum held its quarterly meeting this week to review progress on corruption prevention and detection strategies. During this session, officials addressed the implementation of consequence management measures related to the traffic register investigation. The focus remains on resolving these irregularities to ensure the integrity of the national traffic database. This action is part of broader efforts to combat administrative corruption within state institutions.

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Springboks Squad Changes Ahead of Final

In sports news, Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has announced a change to the starting pack for Sunday's Nations Championship final against France in London. Paul de Villiers will play at number eight for the Springboks following the withdrawal of Pieter-Steph du Toit due to an injury sustained earlier in the week. De Villiers was originally named to the bench but has been promoted to the starting lineup to fill the void left by his teammate.

This adjustment demonstrates the depth and resilience of the South African rugby squad as they prepare for the crucial match against the French national team. The change in personnel is expected to bring fresh energy and tactical flexibility to the forwards. Fans will be watching closely to see how the modified pack performs under the high-pressure conditions of the championship final.

Shifting Wedding Trends in South Africa

A cultural shift is evident in the wedding industry, with South African couples increasingly opting for smaller, more affordable celebrations. The cost of a traditional white wedding can now reach around R280 000, with some luxury weddings costing significantly more on flowers alone. In response, many couples are scaling down guest lists or choosing to elope to reduce expenses. This trend allows families to allocate more funds toward honeymoons or essential household items.

Micro-weddings for approximately 20 guests can cost far less, sometimes under fifty thousand rand. This practical approach to nuptials reflects broader economic pressures and changing social preferences. The move away from extravagant ceremonies highlights a growing desire for intimacy and financial prudence among modern couples. This trend is likely to influence event planners and venues in the coming years.