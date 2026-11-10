Zille rejects Malema's legal demand over Johannesburg allegations

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has refused to retract her claims after EFF leader Julius Malema threatened to sue her. Malema's lawyers have set a deadline of Wednesday, 11 November 2026.

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has refused to back down after EFF leader Julius Malema threatened to sue her over allegations involving the City of Johannesburg.

Zille responded to the legal demand with a single word, No, posting it on Facebook alongside a letter of demand from Malema's lawyers. The response signals that she does not intend to comply. Malema's legal representatives issued the formal demand following an eNCA interview on Sunday, 8 November 2026. In that interview, Zille accused Malema of influencing decisions in Johannesburg while ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was mayor.

Also read Malema to Zille: Retract claims against me or face legal action

Zille Alleges Malema Influence in Johannesburg

Zille claimed Mashaba relied on EFF support to remain in office and allowed Malema to dictate major decisions in the city. She said these decisions affected City Power and a municipal fleet tender. Zille alleged that Malema influenced the fleet tender and City Power matters to benefit himself and companies linked to him. She also said he had captured City Power.

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Zille further claimed that Mashaba appointed former police deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya to head the city's anti-corruption unit on Malema's instructions. Malema's lawyers said the allegations are false, untrue and defamatory. They acted on behalf of Malema in his capacity as President and Commander-in-Chief of the EFF. The lawyers demanded that Zille retract her statements, issue a public apology and publish a formal press statement.

They also asked her to submit the proposed apology for their approval. Zille must also give a written undertaking that she will not repeat the allegations. The deadline for compliance is close of business on Wednesday, 11 November 2026. The lawyers warned that failure to comply by Wednesday could result in legal proceedings.

Political Parties Negotiate Coalition Agreements

These could include a damages claim and an interdict preventing further publication of the statements. The dispute comes as political parties negotiate coalition agreements following the local government elections. ActionSA has said it is willing to negotiate with the DA but will not support Zille's appointment as mayor.