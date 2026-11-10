Malema Demands Public Apology from Zille Over Alleged Defamatory Claims

EFF leader Julius Malema has instructed his attorneys to demand a public retraction and apology from DA federal council chair Helen Zille over statements linking him to political interference in Johannesburg. Zille has until close of business on Wednesday to comply or face further legal action, including a damages claim.

EFF leader Julius Malema has demanded a public apology and retraction from DA federal council chair Helen Zille over claims of political interference in the City of Johannesburg.

His attorneys, England Slabbert Attorneys Inc, sent a letter of demand accusing Zille of making defamatory statements during an interview on Sunday, November 8. The statements have since been repeated in various media reports and on social media platform X. The legal demand focuses on Zille's claims about Malema's alleged influence over former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Zille was quoted as saying: He became the EFF's mayor.

Also read EFF demands retraction from Zille over Malema comments

He allowed Julius Malema to dictate major decisions and capture City Power, and dictate the fleet tender and do all kinds of things that were in the interest of Julius Malema and his front companies, because Herman wanted to stay in power and he needed Julius Malema's support to do that. She also claimed Malema instructed the appointment of Shadrack Sibiya as head of the city's anti-corruption unit.

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Attorneys Deny Defamatory Allegations

According to the attorneys, the statements in their ordinary meaning allege that Malema influenced the fleet tender for the benefit of himself and companies allegedly linked to him. They further argue the statements portray Malema as dishonest, corrupt and someone who abused his political influence to control public institutions and procurement processes for personal benefit. The lawyers said the allegations are vexatious, misplaced, spurious and untrue.

The attorneys maintained that the statements were not expressions of opinion but allegations of fact for which Zille provided no basis. They have been published to the public at large on a widely accessible platform and republished in the media, and are calculated to cause serious harm to the good name and reputation of our client as a public and political figure, the letter reads.

The legal team also accused Zille of making the allegations deliberately to exact political revenge on Malema and the EFF. Malema's attorneys claimed the statements were intended to cause the EFF and its leader maximum political damage, because the party was among the DA's strongest political opponents nationally. They argued the statements suggested Malema interfered with anti-corruption structures to avoid scrutiny of himself and his associates and questioned his integrity and suitability to hold public office.

Demand for Public Retraction Issued

The letter demands that Zille issue a public retraction and apologise for the allegations, acknowledging that they were untrue and defamatory. The attorneys want the statement published across all her social media accounts, including Facebook, X and Instagram, as well as issued as a press statement in her name and distributed to media houses. The wording of the retraction must be submitted to the attorneys for approval before publication.

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Zille must also provide a written undertaking not to repeat or republish the allegations or statements to the same effect. She has been given until close of business on Wednesday to comply with the demands. If you fail to do so, we hold instructions to institute further legal action against you, without further notice including a claim for damages and an interdict restraining any further publication of the statements, the letter states.

Malema has rejected the allegations as false and defamatory. The demand follows Zille's interview remarks, which her critics say were aimed at undermining Malema's reputation. The legal letter represents an escalation in the political dispute between the EFF and DA ahead of upcoming electoral contests. Zille has not yet publicly responded to the letter of demand.