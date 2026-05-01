Malema Sues Mchunu for R1 Million Over Damaging Allegations

EFF leader Julius Malema is taking legal action against cultural activist Ngizwe Mchunu, claiming R1 million in damages for defamatory remarks made during a recent interview. Mchunu allegedly claimed Malema received funds from Nigerian drug dealers, a statement Malema’s legal team deems false and malicious.

Julius Malema , the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF ), has initiated legal action against Ngizwe Mchunu , a prominent cultural activist and former radio presenter, seeking R1 million in damages for defamatory remarks.

The legal challenge arises from statements Mchunu allegedly made during a recent media interview held in Pretoria with content creator King Zoso. According to a formal letter dispatched by Malema’s legal representatives, England Slabbert Attorneys, on April 29th, Mchunu is required to retract the contentious statements within a strict 24-hour timeframe. The core of the dispute centers around Mchunu’s claims during the interview, where he asserted that Malema had received financial support from Nigerian drug dealers.

This assertion was further linked to a suggestion that this alleged funding influenced Malema’s public position regarding Nigerians and undocumented migrants residing in South Africa. Angelike Charalambous, the attorney representing Malema, has vehemently denounced the remarks as demonstrably false, maliciously intended, and profoundly damaging to her client’s reputation. She articulated that these statements create a deeply misleading impression, portraying Malema as being involved in criminal activities and acting with a lack of integrity.

Charalambous emphasized the critical importance of Malema’s reputation, highlighting its necessity for him to effectively fulfill his duties as a Member of Parliament and as the president of the EFF. The legal team contends that Mchunu’s statements were not merely careless but were deliberately crafted to gain a political advantage in the lead-up to the upcoming local government elections scheduled for November.

Specifically, the claim is that Mchunu, a known supporter of the MK Party, intended to undermine both Malema’s personal image and the EFF’s electoral prospects. The letter details a belief that Mchunu’s actions were a calculated attempt to sway public opinion and diminish support for the EFF. The legal demand extends beyond a simple retraction. Malema’s legal team is demanding a full and public apology from Mchunu, along with the complete withdrawal of the defamatory statements.

This withdrawal must be disseminated across multiple platforms, including Mchunu’s own social media channels, the platform of King Zoso where the original interview was conducted, and even on the EFF’s official platforms. The letter serves as a clear warning that failure to comply with these demands within the stipulated 24-hour period will inevitably lead to the commencement of formal legal proceedings.

These proceedings are expected to include a claim for substantial damages – the aforementioned R1 million – as well as a request for a punitive costs order, which would require Mchunu to bear the full financial burden of the legal battle. This case underscores the importance of responsible speech and the legal ramifications of making unsubstantiated and damaging allegations, particularly in the context of political discourse and public life.

The outcome of this legal battle could have significant implications for the standards of political debate and the protection of reputations in South Africa. The EFF has consistently positioned itself as a champion of the marginalized and vulnerable, and Malema’s decision to pursue legal action in this instance signals a firm stance against what he perceives as attempts to discredit him and his party through false and malicious claims.

The case is likely to attract considerable public attention, given the high profiles of both individuals involved and the sensitive nature of the allegations





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Julius Malema Ngizwe Mchunu EFF Defamation Lawsuit Political News South Africa

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