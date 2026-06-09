Malema Seeks Six-Month Jail Term for Mchunu in Contempt Case

Julius Malema has filed an urgent contempt of court application against Ngizwe Mchunu, seeking a six-month prison sentence without fine, alleging Mchunu violated court orders by continuing defamatory remarks.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has escalated his legal battle against cultural activist Ngizwe Mchunu by filing an urgent contempt of court application in the Gauteng High Court.

Malema is seeking a six-month prison sentence without the option of a fine, alleging that Mchunu has continued to make defamatory remarks against him in direct violation of prior court orders. The application, filed on June 8, marks the latest chapter in a protracted legal dispute that began earlier this year when Malema obtained an interdict prohibiting Mchunu from publishing certain statements.

Despite that order, Malema claims that Mchunu republished prohibited statements on May 20 and 21, leading to a prior contempt finding that resulted in a warrant for Mchunu's arrest and a 10-day prison sentence. That warrant was suspended after Mchunu issued a formal public apology to both Malema and the high court, retracting his statements.

However, Malema now contends that Mchunu has again breached the court order by making fresh defamatory allegations, prompting the new application for harsher penalties. The legal filings detail that Mchunu was required to notify Malema's attorneys in writing by June 8 if he intends to oppose the application, and to file his answering affidavit by June 10.

The court documents warn that failure to respond or appear at the hearing could result in an order being made against Mchunu in his absence. The specific defamatory statements at issue are not repeated in the public record as they remain the subject of ongoing litigation.

However, sources close to the matter indicate that the remarks touch on Malema's personal conduct and political integrity, matters that the EFF leader views as damaging to his reputation and leadership. The case underscores the tension between freedom of expression and the protection of individual dignity, particularly in the context of South Africa's robust political discourse. Legal experts note that contempt of court proceedings are serious and can lead to imprisonment if the court finds willful disobedience.

The outcome of this application may set a precedent for how courts handle repeated violations of defamation interdicts. Mchunu, known for his role as a Zulu cultural figure and commentator, has not yet publicly responded to the latest filing. His previous apology was seen as an attempt to avoid incarceration, but Malema's persistence indicates a zero-tolerance approach to what he perceives as ongoing harassment.

The case is scheduled to be heard in the Gauteng High Court in the coming weeks, with both parties expected to present arguments on the extent of Mchunu's compliance with the original order. As the legal process unfolds, the broader implications for political accountability and legal remedies against defamation remain a focal point of public interest





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Julius Malema Ngizwe Mchunu Contempt Of Court Defamation Court Order

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