Malema Seeks Jail Time for Blogger Over Defamatory Posts and Court Order Defiance

EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife are pursuing legal action against blogger Musa Khawula, seeking a 90-day jail sentence or a R150,000 fine for contempt of court after Khawula allegedly continued to publish defamatory statements about their marriage despite a prior court order to retract them.

Julius Malema , leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF ), and his wife, Mantoa Matlala, have initiated legal proceedings seeking to hold controversial social media blogger Musa Khawula accountable for repeated defiance of a court order.

The couple has filed a contempt of court application at the Johannesburg High Court, requesting that Khawula be either imprisoned for a period of 90 days or fined a substantial R150,000. This action stems from Khawula’s continued publication of defamatory statements regarding the Malema’s marriage, despite a prior ruling instructing him to retract those statements and issue an apology.

The legal battle began earlier this year when Khawula used his X (formerly Twitter) account in February to falsely claim that Julius and Mantoa Malema were undergoing divorce proceedings. Following this, Judge Gregory Wright issued a court order on April 14th, compelling Khawula to remove the defamatory posts and publicly apologize.

However, Malema alleges that Khawula almost immediately disregarded this order. Within hours of the order being served, Khawula reportedly posted a message directed at Malema, accompanied by a video clip containing mocking lyrics, including the phrase “sorry not sorry”. Malema’s affidavit details this immediate defiance, stating that Khawula’s actions demonstrate a clear rejection of the court’s authority and a deliberate attempt to ridicule the judicial process to a large online audience.

The affidavit further asserts that Khawula’s behavior is motivated by a desire to profit from the defamation and exploit the Malema’s reputation for financial gain, characterizing it as a calculated smear campaign. Malema’s affidavit provides further evidence of Khawula’s continued disregard for the court order. He cites a post made on April 16th, where Khawula falsely claimed Malema had been sentenced to five years imprisonment in a firearm case, immediately following up with a return to the unsubstantiated divorce allegations.

Malema emphasizes that the court has already deemed these allegations defamatory and that Khawula’s attempts to frame them as mere ‘allegations’ are irrelevant, as the previous ruling remains binding. He argues that Khawula is not simply repeating false information but is actively and deliberately republishing falsehoods in direct contravention of a legally enforceable court order. The application also highlights a pattern of similar behavior from Khawula, referencing prior defamation orders against him and ongoing contempt of court litigation.

Malema contends that Khawula’s actions are not isolated incidents but part of a broader, unlawful pattern designed to damage his and his wife’s reputations. The couple is also seeking a costs order, arguing that the legal action was solely necessitated by Khawula’s deliberate and continued publication of defamatory material, despite being formally requested to cease and desist.

The core of the argument rests on the assertion that Khawula’s conduct undermines the rule of law and demonstrates a blatant disregard for the authority of the courts





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Julius Malema Musa Khawula Defamation Contempt Of Court EFF

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