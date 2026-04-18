Malema Secures Bail on Appeal, Hints at 'Passengers' Amidst Legal Victory

EFF leader Julius Malema has been granted bail and leave to appeal his reckless firearm sentence. He publicly thanked his legal team and alluded to lessons learned about true relationships during difficult times. The news also covers a CPUT investigation into certificate fraud, Dua Lipa's visit to South Africa, the availability of ONIX blood oranges, lottery jackpot updates, and a Kaizer Chiefs football draw.

Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF ) leader Julius Malema has publicly expressed his gratitude and admiration for his legal team, specifically highlighting his counsel, following a significant legal victory. Malema was granted bail and leave to appeal his conviction for a reckless firearm discharge offense. This development allows him to remain free pending further legal proceedings related to the sentencing.

The initial sentence imposed was a five-year term of direct imprisonment, a severe penalty stemming from charges that violated the Firearms Control Act. Malema's legal representation was instrumental in securing this reprieve, demonstrating the critical role of skilled advocacy in navigating complex legal challenges. The EFF leader’s public acknowledgment underscores the importance of robust legal defense and the dedication of his legal strategists who fought to overturn or modify the harsh initial sentence.

This bail decision offers a crucial window for appeal, allowing for a more thorough examination of the case and the evidence presented. The legal battle is far from over, but this bail grant represents a significant positive step for Malema, enabling him to continue his political activities and responsibilities while the appeal process unfolds. The intricacies of firearms legislation and its application in high-profile cases are often subject to intense scrutiny, and Malema's situation is no exception.

The outcome of his appeal could have broader implications for how such offenses are prosecuted and sentenced in the future. In the wake of this legal success, Malema also appeared to send a pointed message to his detractors, particularly hinting at individuals who were once closely associated with his political journey but have since become adversaries.

This indirect communication suggests a period of internal political turbulence and personal animosity that he has navigated alongside his legal battles. His statement, 'Sometimes we need hard days to know who is family, who is a friend, who is a partner, and who is a passenger in our lifetime,' eloquently encapsulates the lessons learned from adversity. This sentiment resonates deeply, reflecting on the nature of loyalty and support during challenging times.

It implies that the recent legal ordeal has served as a crucible, revealing the true nature of his relationships and the steadfastness of those who have stood by him. The ability to discern genuine allies from those who merely occupy space in one's life is a profound insight gained through hardship, and Malema's articulation of this thought suggests a maturing perspective on leadership and personal connections. This period of testing has undoubtedly reshaped his understanding of his inner circle and the broader political landscape.

The EFF, under his leadership, continues to face both internal and external pressures, and such personal reflections often inform strategic decisions and public pronouncements. The news also touches upon several other unrelated events and announcements.

Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) is investigating an incident where an individual impersonated a student to fraudulently obtain a certificate. This fraudulent act raises concerns about academic integrity and security protocols within educational institutions. In lighter news, British pop singer Dua Lipa and her actor fiancé, Callum Turner, have offered a glimpse into their recent travels in South Africa, sharing details of their visit.

Separately, a culinary note highlights the arrival of award-winning ONIX blood oranges in South Africa, describing them as a unique black-skinned citrus fruit with a sweet, ruby-red interior and suggesting where consumers can purchase them. Finally, the daily and weekly lottery jackpots are announced, with the Daily Lotto estimated at R400,000, the main Lotto at R83 million, Lotto Plus 1 at R10 million, and Lotto Plus 2 at R22 million, encouraging public participation.

In sports news, Kaizer Chiefs were unable to secure their sixth consecutive victory in the Betway Premiership, drawing nil-nil against Polokwane City, a result that halts their winning streak.





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Julius Malema EFF Bail Appeal Firearm Sentence

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