Malema calls EFF 2026 election result a setback, not a defeat, as support falls to 6.2%

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party's drop from 10.3% to 6.2% in the 2026 local government elections is a setback, not a defeat, and vows to prepare for the 2029 national and provincial polls. The MK Party has replaced the EFF as the third-largest party, while coalition talks continue in hung metros.

EFF leader Julius Malema has described his party's performance in the 2026 local government elections as a setback but not a defeat. He said the party will take stock of the results and use the lessons to prepare for the 2029 national and provincial elections.

The EFF's support dropped from 10.3% in the 2021 local polls to 6.2% in 2026. Malema said the party lost 612 326 votes nationally and lost its third place position, which is now occupied by the Jacob Zuma-led MK Party. We knew from the onset that these elections would not be a walk in the park, said Malema.

Also read Julius Malema's EFF loses voting control of Robben Island

Malema Frames Defeat As Revolutionary Survival Challenge

We knew we were going into a battle, and with that comes scars, but scars do not represent defeat; they represent the survival and bravery of revolutionaries who had the courage to fight and were ready to die with their boots on. He remained adamant that the EFF remains a people's movement despite this setback. We will take stock as an organisation of our performances ward by ward, municipality by municipality and province by province.

We will reflect on where we improved, where we maintained our votes and where we experienced setbacks and take the necessary steps for correction, said Malema. A setback is not a defeat; it is an opportunity which gives us a moment to reflect on how to better present ourselves and our message of service delivery to the people.

Advertisement

Malema said the results of these local polls will result in a delay in the path of ensuring there is reliable service delivery and dignity for poor people. We are more resolute than ever, and we will use these elections and their outcome to prepare for the upcoming national and provincial elections to be held in 2029. The EFF will not hide from the national picture, and we will not make excuses, said Malema.

MK Party Demands Freeze On Disputed Election Results

Meanwhile, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party has demanded that the IEC immediately freeze the capturing of election results in disputed voting districts and wards in eThekwini. The party alleges systemic failures, discrepancies in results and irregularities in the counting and verification process. In a formal objection submitted to the commission on Friday, November 6, the party accused the IEC of presiding over serious failures at its eThekwini Results Operations Centre.

It claimed that a system breakdown during the live results-capturing and data-transmission process had disrupted data streams and altered visible audit trails. Vote counting has entered its final stages. At 7.47am, 97% of the votes had been counted. The leaderboard showed that 122 councils are hung, including two metros, Mangaung and Nelson Mandela Bay.

By later in the day, 98% of the voting results had come in at the NROC in Midrand, Johannesburg. The IEC will officially announce the results on Sunday. The City of Tshwane is also hung, becoming the third metro in the country without an outright winner. Results for other metros are still outstanding.

Helen Zille Eyes Two Party Coalition Options

In Johannesburg, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate Helen Zille said her preferred coalition options in the city are ActionSA or the ANC. She argued that a two-party government would be easier to manage than a broad coalition involving several smaller parties. In an interview with TimesLIVE, Zille said preliminary election results suggested the DA could form a two-party coalition with either ActionSA or the ANC. She cautioned that the final outcome would depend on the results and negotiations.

I have been looking at the numbers. Before the final results are in, we could do a coalition with two parties in a two-party coalition with ActionSA or ANC, she said. The Patriotic Alliance has signalled that it is willing to work with the DA in coalition governments despite party leader Gayton McKenzie's repeated criticism of the blue party. The submission came on Friday after the party lost its founding Eldorado Park Ward 18, in Johannesburg, to the DA.

Advertisement

Just after 5pm on Friday, the PA showed 2% of voter support nationwide and 1% of support in Gauteng. McKenzie said the PA's approach to coalitions would be guided by the needs of communities rather than personal animosity. We don't like the DA, let me be frank. I actually despise them, but we will work with them because it's not about me, he said.

UDM Ends ANC Majority Rule In Buffalo City Metro

In the Eastern Cape, the UDM made history by helping to end the ANC's majority in Buffalo City municipality, the second-largest metro in the province. It is the first time since 1995 that the ANC has lost majority power there. UDM national chairperson Yongama Zigebe said the party focused 80% of its resources on the Eastern Cape in these elections, prioritising communities he says were neglected by the ANC. He said the goal was to build people-centred governance.

ATM leader and Johannesburg mayoral candidate Vuyo Zungula highlighted the party's growth, pointing to ward wins in Nyandeni in the Eastern Cape and parts of KwaZulu-Natal. He thanked members and voters for their support, saying the party is pleased with its progress. ActionSA mayoral candidate for Tshwane Nasiphi Moya was also on the campaign trail. Arena Holdings caught up with her and asked about the lighter side of being a political figure.

The Human Sciences Research Council asked voters for their opinion on how well the Electoral Commission of SA managed the election. The results of the Election Satisfaction Survey found high confidence in the voting process, but a gradual decline in trust in the IEC. South Africans who voted in the 2026 local government elections largely rated the electoral process as free, fair and professionally run. The survey interviewed 13 198 voters at 300 voting stations across all nine provinces.

As the IEC reports that the 2026 local government election results are being captured and processed significantly faster than in 2021, election staff working behind closed doors are revealing the human cost of ensuring that every vote is counted. Luzuko Simani, who served as a deputy presiding officer at the Jan van Riebeeck Primary School voting centre in Cape Town, unpacked the gruelling, long hours required during the counting process, conditions he described as inhumane.

KwaZulu-Natal IEC electoral officer Ntombifuthi Masinga and national strategic liaison officer Mawethu Mosery were at the results operation centre in Durban as the province's results came under scrutiny.