Malema's Parliamentary Seat Safe for Now Amidst Sentencing, Appeal Looms

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected to retain his parliamentary seat despite a recent five-year prison sentence. The South African constitution outlines specific conditions under which a Member of Parliament (MP) loses their position, and Malema's current situation, pending an appeal, offers a crucial safeguard. The sentencing stems from an incident in 2018 where Malema discharged a firearm at an EFF rally. Legal experts suggest that the appeal process will be critical in determining the ultimate fate of his parliamentary tenure, with the onus now on his legal team to demonstrate errors in the original judgment.

Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF ) leader Julius Malema is poised to maintain his position as a Member of Parliament (MP) despite a recent five-year prison sentence handed down by the East London regional court. This development has been clarified by a political analyst, who points to specific constitutional provisions as the reason for Malema's continued eligibility to serve in the National Assembly.

The South African constitution clearly states that an MP is disqualified from their seat only if convicted and sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine. However, a crucial caveat in the constitution dictates that an individual is not considered sentenced until any appeal against their conviction or sentence has been definitively determined. This particular clause serves as a significant protective measure for Malema, the leader of the fourth-largest political party in South Africa, allowing him to retain his parliamentary role following the sentencing by magistrate Twanet Olivier. The sentencing itself comprises multiple charges. Malema received a five-year sentence for the unlawful possession of a firearm, a two-year sentence for the unlawful possession of ammunition, and a R20,000 fine or six months imprisonment for counts including the unlawful discharge of a firearm, failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to a person or property, and reckless endangerment. All these additional counts are stipulated to run concurrently with the primary five-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm, effectively consolidating his imprisonment term to a total of five years. The legal proceedings trace back to an EFF rally held in Mdantsane on July 28, 2018, during which Malema was observed firing a rifle into the air. Lawson Naidoo, the secretary for the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), explained the complexities of the upcoming appeal process. He noted that the responsibility will shift to Malema’s legal team to demonstrate that the magistrate made a legal error in the conviction and sentencing, given that the state has already successfully presented its case for imprisonment. Naidoo further elaborated, stating that the judgment appears to be reasoned and that persuading an appellate court that the magistrate erred in their application of the law, concerning both the conviction and the sentence, will be a challenging endeavor. He also commented that it would be very difficult to argue that the imposed sentence is unreasonable under the given circumstances. Crucially, Naidoo confirmed that, pending the outcome of the appeal, the law does indeed permit the leader of the EFF, often referred to as the red berets, to continue serving as an MP. This status will persist until the appeal process reaches its conclusion. The immediate filing of an application for leave to appeal is intended to secure Malema’s parliamentary position and ensure his continued release on bail, a status he currently holds. It is still premature to speculate about the possibility of the case reaching the Constitutional Court, as the matter remains at the regional court level. The magistrate will first decide whether to grant leave to appeal, and the subsequent step would involve presenting the case to the High Court in Makhanda





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Julius Malema EFF Parliament Sentencing Appeal

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