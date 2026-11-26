The Johannesburg high court ruled that Julius Malema's defamation case against Kenny Kunene over cigarette and cocaine claims made at a political rally must go to trial, saying the disputes cannot be resolved on affidavits alone.

The Johannesburg high court has ordered that Julius Malema's defamation case against Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene must go to trial. Judge Wilhelmina Elmien Jacoba du Plessis ruled that disputes over claims Kunene made against the EFF leader at a political rally cannot be resolved on affidavits alone.

The judge said Kunene had put forward a factual basis for his defences, which must be tested through oral evidence and cross-examination. She stressed that this did not mean the defences would ultimately succeed. The case centres on two statements Kunene made at a PA rally at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town in May 2024, shortly before the national and provincial elections. Kunene said: Malema works for Mazzotti.

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Judge Orders Defamation Trial

He sells illegal cigarettes for Mazzotti and the Nigerians give him cocaine. Malema argued that the statements falsely accused him of criminal and improper conduct, including illegal cigarette trading and receiving and using cocaine. He sought an order declaring the statements unlawful and defamatory. Du Plessis said a court could grant a final declaratory order in a defamation matter on motion proceedings, but only in rare circumstances where it was clear the respondent had no defence.

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The applicant who chooses that route takes on a heavy burden: relief will only be granted on motion if it is clear that the defendant has no defence, the judge said. The judge found that Kunene had raised factual issues around the meaning of the statements, whether they amounted to fair comment and whether he honestly believed he was entitled to make them as political criticism.

Kunene argued that the remark about Malema working for businessman Adriano Mazzotti could be understood as figurative political criticism about Malema's alleged dependence on a benefactor, rather than a literal claim that he was employed by Mazzotti. He pointed to alleged financial links, including a contribution towards the EFF's registration, a loan and the occupation of property owned by Mazzotti by members of Malema's family.

Du Plessis said the claim that Malema sold illegal cigarettes for Mazzotti was more specific and would require evidence to establish what factual material supported it and what the rally audience understood. On the cocaine allegation, Kunene relied on material referring to events at a Sandton apartment and powder allegedly identified as cocaine.

Evidence Will Test Claims

However, he acknowledged that the material did not support his reference to Nigerians giving Malema cocaine. The judge said the gaps in the material did not mean Kunene's claimed belief was so untenable that it could be rejected without hearing evidence. Whether he is to be believed must be tested in evidence, and in particular in cross-examination, Du Plessis said.

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She added that finding a factual foundation for a defence did not mean it would succeed, and that Kunene would still carry the onus of proving his defences. The judge also rejected dismissing the application outright, saying Kunene's defences had taken shape in his answering affidavit, which was filed about six months late, and in a supplementary affidavit.

Case Proceeds to Trial

Du Plessis said the disputes were broad and involved the circumstances of the rally speech, Malema's financial relationship with Mazzotti, events at the Sandton apartment, Kunene's state of mind and the alleged harm to Malema's reputation. These disputes go to the heart of every defence and to the relief in Part B, she said, adding that resolving them would require discovery, subpoenas and witnesses beyond the two politicians.

The court ordered the entire application, including the damages claim, to go to trial. The notice of motion will stand as a summons and Kunene's notice of opposition as a notice to defend. Kunene was ordered to pay the wasted costs arising from the late filing of his supplementary affidavit, while the remaining costs were reserved for the trial court.