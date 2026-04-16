Malema Granted Leave to Appeal Firearm Sentence, Conviction Stands

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has secured partial success in his legal challenge, obtaining leave to appeal the five-year prison sentence handed down for discharging a firearm at a rally. While his conviction for the 2018 incident remains, the appeal will now focus on the appropriateness of the sentence, with Malema alleging judicial bias and political motivation behind the prosecution.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is poised to contest his five-year prison sentence, having been granted leave to appeal by the KuGompo City regional court. This legal development means the upcoming proceedings will primarily scrutinize the appropriateness of the punishment meted out for discharging a firearm at a political rally, although his conviction for the act itself will not be revisited.

Magistrate Twanet Olivier delivered the ruling, stipulating that while prospects exist for another court to reach a different conclusion regarding the sentence, the question of guilt has been settled. Consequently, the focus of the appeal will be narrowed to the severity of the direct imprisonment imposed, rather than the lawfulness of the initial conviction. Malema’s legal team, spearheaded by advocates Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Laurence Hodes, swiftly moved to secure leave to appeal immediately after the ruling. Their application was partially successful, paving the way for further legal arguments in a higher court where the proportionality of the sentence, in relation to the evidence presented during the trial, will be rigorously examined. Addressing a crowd of supporters and media outside the court, Malema expressed strong disapproval of the judgment. He leveled accusations against Magistrate Olivier, suggesting that the ruling was not an independent product of her deliberation but was influenced by external forces. Malema went as far as to allege bias and called for an investigation into the magistrate's conduct by relevant oversight bodies. He controversially stated that the judgment was not hers but a sponsored one, implying an unseen influence dictating the outcome. He further described her as incompetent and suspected she did not author her own judgments, asserting that an invisible hand controlled the court proceedings. Malema alleged that the prosecutor was aware of the judgment before it was read, and he noted that he was released on free bail, able to go home without any immediate requirements, which he found unusual. Malema characterized the prosecution as politically motivated, framing the entire case as a deliberate attempt to undermine his influence ahead of the 2026 municipal elections. He asserted that his pursuit of an appeal is a legitimate exercise of his legal rights and should not be misinterpreted as a lack of remorse. The EFF released a statement echoing these sentiments, describing the sentence as disproportionate and inconsistent with the established facts and the surrounding context of the incident. The party emphasized the highly politicized environment in which the case unfolded and criticized the National Prosecuting Authority for its perceived eagerness to pursue imprisonment in a situation where no physical harm occurred. The EFF argued that the firearm was discharged in a celebratory atmosphere during a political gathering, with no intent to cause injury. They also raised concerns about procedural irregularities, including the handling of evidence, and alleged that the prosecution aimed to make an example of Malema. In her sentencing, Magistrate Olivier refuted the defense's portrayal of the incident, asserting that the court's decision was guided by the evidence, not political considerations. She highlighted the serious nature of the circumstances under which the firearm was discharged, particularly noting the premeditated aspect. She stated that the event was planned, and what was intended as a unique depiction of the event ultimately became an offense. The magistrate concluded that the action was not impulsive but part of a deliberate sequence, requiring forethought in obtaining and discharging the weapon. She dismissed any notion that the shots were merely celebratory, maintaining that the decision to act unlawfully was made in advance and with full awareness of its illegality. Olivier emphatically stated that such actions are never condoned by the courts and cannot be justified as celebratory. She further insisted that the offense could not be excused by any broader political context, clarifying that the proceedings involved an individual, not a political organization, and that political arguments presented during the trial were not part of the evidentiary record. She underscored that it was an individual, not a political party, who was convicted and asserted that the judiciary would not be intimidated by politically charged statements. The court maintained that the focus remained on the unlawful discharge of a firearm and the actions of the accused, irrespective of the political backdrop





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Julius Malema EFF Firearm Offence Leave To Appeal Court Ruling

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