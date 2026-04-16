Malema Granted Leave to Appeal Direct Imprisonment Sentence

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has been granted leave to appeal his five-year direct imprisonment sentence for unlawfully discharging a firearm at a rally. While his conviction appeal was denied, his legal team's swift action ensured he was released on warning pending the High Court's decision. Malema maintains his role as a Member of Parliament for now and vows to focus on the EFF's preparations for the upcoming local elections.

Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF ) leader Julius Malema , along with his wife Mantwa Malema, was seen leaving the KuGompo City Regional court in East London on April 15, 2026, following his sentencing for firing an assault rifle at a rally approximately eight years prior. The proceedings at the East London Regional Court saw Magistrate Twanet Olivier preside over the firearm discharge case involving the prominent political figure.

Two potential outcomes loomed for the red beret leader: a direct prison sentence, which would have seen him exchange his civilian attire for an orange prison uniform, or a suspended sentence or a fine that would have allowed him to return home. Ultimately, Magistrate Olivier handed down a sentence of an effective five years behind bars. Despite the severity of the sentence, Malema was permitted to return home with his family on Thursday. However, his future remains uncertain as he has been granted leave to appeal his five-year direct imprisonment sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm. This appeal effectively suspends the immediate implementation of the sentence, allowing him to remain at liberty while his case progresses to the High Court for further review. Legal observers have commended Malema's legal team for their strategic foresight and rapid execution of the leave to appeal application. Advocate Dali Majavu highlighted that such applications are typically filed within 14 days of sentencing. In Malema's case, the application was submitted almost instantaneously, preventing him from being officially classified as an inmate during the waiting period. This immediate action was crucial in ensuring his immediate release on warning. Magistrate Twanet Olivier's judgment included specific sentences for the charges brought against Malema. He received a five-year prison term for the unlawful possession of a firearm. Additionally, he was fined R20,000 for discharging a firearm in public and another R20,000 for reckless endangerment to a person or property. While the court granted leave to appeal his sentence, his application to appeal his conviction itself was denied. Majavu noted that should the legal team wish to pursue an appeal against the conviction, a separate timeline of 21 days would apply. The swift and comprehensive planning by Malema’s legal team was praised for anticipating and preparing for all plausible scenarios. With Malema now released on warning, the pertinent question arises: will he retain his position as a Member of Parliament and resume his parliamentary duties as usual? The current legal status, pending the appeal outcome, suggests that his sentences have not yet commenced, thus potentially allowing him to continue his parliamentary role. Addressing supporters gathered outside the court, Malema expressed his confidence, stating that his adversaries had failed to defeat him and would continue to do so. He asserted that his primary focus would now shift to the work of the EFF, gearing up for the upcoming 2026 local elections





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Julius Malema EFF Firearm Discharge Sentencing Appeal

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