Malema Faces Court Sentencing and Judicial Service Commission Challenge

Julius Malema is sentenced for an assault rifle incident and faces removal from South Africa's Judicial Service Commission after accusations of attacking judges.

An 18‑year‑old protester rushed to contest the court's decision earlier this month, but on April 16, 2026, Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, stood in the dock at the East London Regional Court in KuGompo for sentencing after the court imposed a 60‑day probation period for the assault rifle shooting that occurred during a rally in 2018.

Sentencing Detail and Court Proceedings

The court found Malema guilty of firing an assault rifle at a demonstration in 2018. The sentencing, released on April 16, 2026, was a 60‑day probation order, with no immediate jail term. The decision marks a rare judicial censure of a high‑profile political figure in South Africa.

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Resistance to Malema on the Judicial Service Commission

The Helen Suzman Foundation has now submitted a legal motion to the Western Cape High Court requesting the removal of Julius Malema from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). The foundation argues that his repeated attacks on judges who rule against his party threaten the independence of the judiciary.

Alison Tilley of Judges Matter highlighted that the JSC had at last released a draft code of conduct after a prolonged demand from civil society. Tilley expressed optimism that the draft could enhance accountability for JSC nominees.

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Concerns Over Judicial Independence and Parliamentary Oversight

According to Tilley, the broader issue is safeguarding judicial independence. She warned that political parties, such as the ANC and the Democratic Alliance, that nominate JSC members are jointly responsible for ensuring that nominees behave in line with the law.

Tilley also raised the question of Parliament's obligation to assess the suitability of JSC nominees. She suggested the Speaker of the Parliament should actively engage with parliamentary mechanisms to review whether Malema should continue to serve on the commission.

Implications for South Africa's Political System

These dual developments indicate increasing scrutiny of political leaders' conduct. A criminal sentence and potential removal from the JSC could reduce Malema's influence in shaping legal processes and may embolden calls for stricter oversight of political actors in South Africa.