Malema Denies Wrongdoing Amid Defamation Case; Key Witness Supports His Claims

EFF leader Julius Malema is embroiled in a defamation case where he denies allegations of delivering cash and luxury items to a figure linked to a criminal network. A key witness, Sandton businessman Zesimdumise “Ze” Nxumalo, has provided an affidavit supporting Malema's claims. The case hinges on conflicting testimonies, with the court deciding whether to proceed with oral evidence. Nxumalo's own involvement in allegations before the Madlanga commission adds further layers of complexity.

EFF leader Julius Malema has vehemently denied any involvement in criminal activity and refuted allegations of wrongdoing, asserting that there is no evidence to support such claims. This comes amidst a defamation case in the Gauteng High Court where Malema is suing PA president Kenny Kunene over statements made by Kunene.

The core of the dispute centers around allegations that Malema delivered cash and other items to Jotham “Mswazi” Msibi, a figure described in court documents as central to a network linked to the “Big Five” cartel. Sandton businessman Zesimdumise “Ze” Nxumalo, a key figure in the case, has provided a confirmatory affidavit in support of Malema. In his affidavit, obtained by Business Day, Nxumalo stated that he introduced Malema to Msibi, and that all meetings between them took place in his presence. He specifically denied claims that Malema delivered cash or whisky to Msibi, including the alleged handing over of R80,000 in a Louis Vuitton bag. Nxumalo's affidavit directly contradicts the accounts presented by Kunene's defence, which rely on affidavits from two witnesses. One witness, Tshepo Molekoa, who described himself as Msibi’s associate, claimed to have seen Malema at Msibi-linked properties on multiple occasions and alleged he was instructed to count money from a Louis Vuitton bag purportedly brought by Malema. A second witness similarly claimed Malema made repeated visits and delivered cash and luxury items, including whisky. These conflicting accounts are central to the court proceedings, with Kunene maintaining that his statements are substantially true and should be tested through oral evidence. Malema, however, insists the allegations are false and defamatory, constituting unsubstantiated claims of criminal conduct. The high court is now tasked with deciding whether the matter can be resolved based on the existing documents or if it necessitates oral evidence to settle the factual disputes. Adding further complexity to the situation, Nxumalo has also been implicated in testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Evidence presented to the commission alleges that he had access to internal police documents, communicated directly with police officials, and attempted to influence arrests. Testimony has also linked him to the circulation of information relating to a Tshwane metro police tender. The commission's evidence paints a picture of Nxumalo potentially being involved in influencing policing and procurement processes. At a recent EFF press conference, Malema acknowledged Nxumalo as his friend and dismissed the allegations from both the commission and the court papers as “hearsay.” He reiterated his denial of any involvement in wrongdoing, emphasizing the lack of evidence linking himself or the EFF to criminal activities. The court’s decision will significantly impact the trajectory of the defamation case, potentially setting the stage for a more extensive examination of the alleged connections between the parties and the underlying accusations of criminal activity and influence. The conflicting testimonies and the involvement of individuals like Nxumalo, who faces separate scrutiny from the Madlanga commission, point to a complex web of relationships and allegations that the court must navigate





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Julius Malema EFF Kenny Kunene Defamation Ze Nxumalo Jotham Msibi Criminal Allegations Court Case Gauteng High Court

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