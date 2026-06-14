Malema Defends African Migrants, Calls for Seizing Mines; Ramaphosa Seeks to Halt Impeachment Inquiry

Julius Malema defends African migrants while urging seizure of mines from white monopoly capital. The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration unveils a five-point plan. Body of South African man killed in Russia returns home. Teacher acquitted of sending porn to pupil. Ramaphosa files interdict to stop impeachment inquiry.

Julius Malema , leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, has stirred debate by defending African migrants while calling for the nationalization of major industries. Speaking at the funeral of Muzi Ntshingila, the deputy chief whip of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, Malema argued that those complaining about foreign nationals owning spaza shops in townships should instead focus on fighting for control of mines and other large industries.

He questioned why there are strikes over spaza shops but no mass action to take over mines, which he said are owned by foreign interests similar to those running corner stores. Malema also made a broader critique of white monopoly capital, urging supporters to remove wealthy white business owners from their posh houses and reclaim economic power. His remarks come amid heightened tensions over migration and economic inequality in South Africa.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration, chaired by Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, met in Pretoria to update the public on President Cyril Ramaphosa's migration strategy. Kubayi outlined a five-point plan focusing on border security, enforcing the rule of law, eliminating corruption in the migration system, cracking down on violence and lawlessness, and refining legislative frameworks. The committee aims to restore public confidence and ensure the safety of communities while managing migration effectively.

The strategy is part of a broader government effort to address concerns about undocumented migrants and crime. Earlier reports mentioned that 40,000 undocumented migrants have been arrested, reflecting the scale of the operation. In KwaZulu-Natal, the provincial government announced that the body of Sihle Makhaye, a 44-year-old South African who died in Russia in March, will be repatriated on 14 June 2026.

Makhaye was among several men recruited from South Africa to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war under the false pretense of bodyguard training. His death highlights the dangers posed by these illicit recruitment networks, which have lured unemployed South Africans with promises of jobs and money.

Meanwhile, in Gauteng, a secondary school teacher was acquitted of sexual misconduct at the Education Labour Relations Council after allegations that he sent pornographic material to a pupil were deemed unsupported. The case involved conflicting timelines and disputes over who controlled the teacher's phone, leading to insufficient evidence. Political turmoil continues as National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza plans to meet her legal team following President Ramaphosa's court action to halt his impeachment inquiry.

On 12 June 2026, Ramaphosa filed an interdict in the Western Cape High Court to stop the parliamentary process until a separate review of the Section 89 independent panel's report is completed. The impeachment stems from the Phala Phala scandal, where foreign currency was stolen from Ramaphosa's farm. The legal maneuvers have delayed the inquiry, raising questions about the separation of powers and accountability.

Weather-wise, Monday morning is expected to be cold and dry across most of the country, with no warnings issued by the South African Weather Services





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