Bulls sign Malcolm Marx on long-term deal reuniting with Johan Ackermann

The Bulls have signed World Rugby Player of the Year Malcolm Marx on a long-term contract effective July 2027, reuniting him with coach Johan Ackermann. Marx, a two-time World Cup winner with 94 Test caps, arrives after the 2026/27 Japan Rugby League One season.

The Bulls have signed reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Malcolm Marx on a long-term contract, effective July 2027. The Springbok hooker will leave the Kubota Spears at the end of the 2026/27 Japan Rugby League One season to reunite with Bulls coach Johan Ackermann.

Marx joins Bulls alongside fellow Springbok

Marx, 32, is a two-time Rugby World Cup winner with the Springboks in 2019 and 2023. He has 94 Test caps and 29 Test tries, the most by any forward in Springbok history. He is currently in Europe with the national team. The signing comes only 11 days after the Bulls secured fellow Springbok Kwagga Smith.

Also read Bulls finalise deal with 'incredibly grateful' Malcolm Marx

The Bulls are currently second on the United Rugby Championship points table and are rapidly building a championship squad packed with talent on the right side of 30. Marx had options to pick any South African team for his return from Japan, but chose the Bulls to link up with his old Lions coach. The Sharks are believed to have made a rival bid for his signature. Ackermann first signed and developed Marx at the Lions.

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He recalled meeting him as a 16-year-old at King Edward VII School in Johannesburg. The coach said he saw a broad-shouldered, big man and the proof was in the pudding. Ackermann predicted the youngster could have an impact like Bismarck du Plessis, which earned him some flak from the media. He was soon proved right.

From KES to Lions Super Rugby success

Marx did not spend long in the U20s before moving into the senior squad. Marx grew up just down the road in Johannesburg and first played at KES before moving to the Lions. He was one of the stars of the Johannesburg team's golden era, helping them reach three consecutive Super Rugby finals in 2016, 2017 and 2018. He earned multiple SA Super Rugby Player of the Year awards.

His dominant work at the breakdown, set-piece accuracy and physical ball-carrying have made him one of the best in the world. For the past six years, he has played his franchise rugby in Japan. Marx said he is incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join such a historic and respected club as the Bulls next season. He called it an exciting new chapter and looked forward to reconnecting and working alongside former teammates and coaches.

He added that he is eager to contribute wherever he can and play his part in helping the Bulls achieve their goals and ambitions. Ackermann said he is humbled that a player of Marx's quality sees the union as the place he wants to play his rugby. He described Marx as one of the hardest workers he coached, someone with great integrity. The coach said Marx excelled and stayed humble, always putting his team first.

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Bulls CEO hails Marx as huge moment

Ackermann expressed so much respect for him and gratitude that his rugby journey has come full circle with him. Ackermann said he is most proud of the man, the person, and the husband and son Marx is for his family. Edgar Rathbone, CEO of the Blue Bulls Company, said Malcolm is one of the best players in the world and has been a hero to many South Africans.

He called bringing a player of his quality to the Bulls a huge moment for supporters and for rugby in the region. Rathbone said Marx is a winner, a proud South African and a man whose standards will lift everyone around him. He said the signing shows the Bulls' ambition clearly: they are building a squad capable of winning trophies.

Marx joins Springbok legends Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi in their local moves, with the two mentioned national teammates switching back to the Stormers. The Bulls, Stormers and Sharks are making an early statement in the URC, while the Lions have ground to make up after a winless overseas tour.