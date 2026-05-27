Malawi's Industrialization Ambitions Falter as Gaps Between Plans and Results Widen

Five years into Malawi's long-term development plan MW2063, government data reveals a significant gap between industrial activities completed and actual progress. Only 40% of targets are on track despite 87% of activities being completed. Structural weaknesses, lack of operational industrial policy, and political failures are blamed.

Five years into Malawi 's flagship long-term development plan, MW2063 , government data reveals a widening gap between the country's industrial ambitions and actual progress. The plan, which identifies industrialisation as one of three transformational pillars alongside agriculture and urbanisation, aims to transform Malawi into a productive middle-income economy by 2063.

However, the Economic and Fiscal Policy Statement 2026, a government document reviewing progress, shows that while Malawi has completed 87% of the activities outlined in its national industrialisation plan, only 40% of the plan's targets are on track to be met. This distinction between completing activities and achieving results has long been obscured in official communications, but the 2026 statement makes it visible.

The finding underscores a critical challenge facing one of the world's poorest countries as it seeks to break free from a cycle of stagnation. A separate continental assessment published in 2025 reinforces the concern. The Real Economic Development Index, which evaluated all 54 African economies on their structural readiness for large-scale industrialisation, measured factors such as infrastructure, energy supply, economic adaptability, growth potential, and institutional barriers like corruption and policy instability.

Malawi ranked among the least prepared countries on the continent. Only four economies-Morocco, Egypt, South Africa, and Mauritius-were considered structurally ready for industrial take-off. The index found that Malawi continues to struggle with weak industrial capacity, persistent energy shortages, limited infrastructure, and policy inconsistencies. Manufacturing capacity utilisation remains below optimal levels due to power outages, foreign exchange shortages, and logistical bottlenecks, which reduce productivity and weaken the competitiveness of locally produced goods against imports.

One of the most significant structural weaknesses is the absence of an operational industrial policy. In May 2023, a validation meeting in Lilongwe, supported by the UN Economic Commission for Africa, aimed to advance a successor national industrial policy to replace an expired framework. Two years later, the new policy had not been adopted, with no public record showing final approval, implementation guidelines, or budget allocation.

The body coordinating MW2063 implementation offered a candid public assessment, saying that Malawi's problems stemmed less from infrastructure shortages and more from deeper political and institutional failures. Major reforms, including industrial policy development and stronger private sector participation, continued to face political constraints. The commission had warned parliament in May 2024 that Malawi was unlikely to achieve lower middle-income status by 2030 without major corrective action.

At that time, slow implementation was the central problem, but the 2026 fiscal statement presents a harsher conclusion: the issue is no longer about speed alone, but about the failure to produce results at the required scale. Official statistics reveal a pattern that has received little public attention.

Malawi's industrial production index recorded average year-on-year growth of 41.7% between the third quarters of 2023 and 2024, while the manufacturing sector grew by 47.8% during the same period, according to treasury data. Yet the Malawi Government Annual Economic Report 2025 shows that industrial output declined by 14.4% during 2024, reversing earlier gains, and manufacturing output fell by 9.3%. Nearly all manufacturing sub-sectors recorded declines, with the exception of beverages, tobacco, rubber, and plastics.

This sharp rise followed by a sharp decline within two years is consistent with a sector driven by commodity volatility, not stable industrial growth. The Reserve Bank of Malawi subsequently projected manufacturing growth of only 1.8% for 2025, revised downward from an earlier estimate of 2.4% due to continuing foreign exchange shortages, with a projection of 2.5% for 2026-rates nowhere near those associated with industrialising economies.

The candid assessment from the commission's call for aggressive state intervention to industrialise, beginning with proper development of industrial policy followed by best practice institutions including accountability frameworks, effectively acknowledges that neither the industrial policy nor the accountability mechanisms are in place. As Malawi continues to navigate these challenges, the gap between ambition and reality grows, casting doubt on the country's path to economic transformation





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