Malawi Nationals Repatriation from eThekwini Underway

Around 300 Malawi nationals are being repatriated from eThekwini, with seven buses arriving in Sherwood to transport migrants sheltering since last Sunday. The journey crosses three borders to reach Malawi by June 16. Organizers cite paperwork delays and expect 80 buses needed for all.

Approximately 300 Malawi an nationals are expected to be repatriated from the eThekwini municipality by the end of today, June 14. This morning, seven buses arrived in Sherwood to transport thousands of hopeful migrants who have been seeking shelter at the Sherwood Hall grounds since last Sunday.

The repatriation process requires crossing three borders and passing through intermediate countries, with the final destination of Malawi scheduled for Tuesday, June 16. Organizers have been working tirelessly to coordinate logistics and ensure the safety and legality of the operation. The buses, provided by the Malawian government, are part of a larger effort to return citizens who fled violence and instability in South Africa.

Mariam Idris, who arrived at the Sherwood camp four days ago with her two-year-old daughter, expressed relief at the prospect of returning home. She described her experience as deeply traumatic due to the widespread violence that has gripped parts of Durban. I don't see myself coming back here, she said, her voice trembling. We have been traumatised by the violence and I don't want my child growing up like this.

Many others echoed similar sentiments, recounting stories of looting, arson, and threats that forced them to abandon their homes and seek refuge at the hall. Vanessa Rajabu, a former resident of the Foreman Road informal settlement, shared her joy at reuniting with her family. My parents and two kids are waiting for me at home, she said, smiling. They are happy as they will meet Shazia, my daughter who was born here in South Africa.

The repatriation effort has faced challenges, including delays due to paperwork and verification processes. Biwi, the operation coordinator, explained that yesterday's postponement was caused by administrative issues. We are in the process of acquiring more buses because the numbers are growing each day, he said. The process is taking longer because we have to verify that the people we are sending back are indeed Malawian citizens.

He appealed for assistance, noting that an estimated 80 buses will be needed to repatriate all those currently sheltering at Sherwood Hall. Local authorities and humanitarian organizations have provided food, water, and medical aid to the migrants, but resources remain strained. The situation highlights the broader regional impact of violence and the importance of coordinated responses to protect vulnerable populations





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Repatriation Malawi Ethekwini Sherwood Violence

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