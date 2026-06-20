Malawi Investigates Military Plane Crash That Killed Former Vice-President

The investigation into the military plane crash that killed former vice-president Saulos Chilima has uncovered a critical gap in earlier inquiries. None of the three official investigations reviewed internal reports produced by the institutions responsible for operating and regulating the aircraft. The disclosure has raised fresh questions about the evidentiary basis of investigations into one of Malawi's most traumatic national tragedies.

Malawi 's latest investigation into the military plane crash that killed former vice-president Saulos Chilima has uncovered a critical gap in earlier inquiries: none of the three official investigations reviewed internal reports produced by the institutions responsible for operating and regulating the aircraft.

The disclosure, made by Justice Minister Charles Mhango before Parliament's ad hoc committee in June 2026, has raised fresh questions about the evidentiary basis of investigations into one of Malawi's most traumatic national tragedies. The crash, on 10 June 2024, killed Chilima, former first lady Patricia Shanil Muluzi and seven others aboard a Malawi Defence Force Dornier 228 aircraft travelling from Lilongwe to Mzuzu.

Germany's Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation, known by its German acronym BFU, concluded in 2025 that pilot error caused the accident. Parliament is examining whether investigators had access to all relevant records before reaching that conclusion.

Mhango told lawmakers that his ministry's review, which informed the government's decision to establish a fresh parliamentary inquiry earlier this year, was conducted without access to two documents: an internal investigation by the Malawi Defence Force and a separate report prepared by civil aviation authorities. Instead, Mhango said, his review relied on the BFU's interim and final reports, findings from a German organisation involved in the investigation and the report of a presidential commission of inquiry established after the accident.

His testimony does not establish why the reports were unavailable, whether they were withheld or whether previous investigations sought access to them. But it has introduced a new line of enquiry into how Malawi investigated a disaster that reshaped the country's political landscape. On the morning of 10 June 2024, a Malawi Defence Force Dornier 228, registration MAF-T03, departed Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe at 9.17am.

On board were Chilima, Muluzi and seven others travelling to Mzuzu to attend the funeral of former attorney-general Ralph Kasambara. Its wreckage was discovered the next day in Chikangawa Forest Reserve in Nkhata Bay District. All nine people on board were confirmed dead. Germany's BFU was appointed lead technical investigator.

Its interim report, released in August 2024, found that the aircraft did not have a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder. Investigators also established that the aircraft's emergency locator transmitter was not functioning because its battery had expired in 2004, two decades before the crash. According to the BFU, the Malawi Defence Force told investigators that spare parts for the transmitter were unavailable and no budget had been allocated to replace the unit or install a newer device.

The interim report further noted that radar coverage along the aircraft's route was limited and radio communications between the crew and air traffic controllers in Lilongwe and Mzuzu were not recorded. The BFU's final report, published on 6 October 2025, attributed the crash to pilot error. Investigators concluded that the crew continued flying under instrument meteorological conditions in circumstances requiring visual flight rules.

The report identified three additional human factors, including aspects of crew performance and mental state, as contributing to the accident. Yet the BFU's findings have not resolved broader questions about institutional accountability and aircraft maintenance. Appearing before Parliament, Mhango said he found aspects of the BFU report unsatisfactory, particularly its treatment of the absence of flight-recording equipment.

Mhango said investigators should have established whether the aircraft had been manufactured without cockpit voice and flight data recorders or whether the systems had been removed after the Malawi Defence Force acquired it. Its significance extends beyond technical detail. Determining whether the aircraft was originally equipped with recording devices and whether regulations required them, bears directly on questions of procurement, maintenance standards and oversight of aircraft used to transport senior government officials.

The BFU reported that the emergency locator transmitter's battery had expired in 2004 and that the Defence Force acknowledged it lacked the spare parts and budget needed to rectify the defect. As a result, the aircraft was operating without a functioning emergency locator transmitter and without cockpit voice or flight data recording systems capable of assisting investigators after an accident. Whether the deficiencies breached applicable standards or reflected broader institutional failures remains unresolved.

A presidential commission of inquiry, established by then-president Lazarus Chakwera in October 2024 and chaired by Justice Jabbar Alide, completed its work two months later





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Malawi Military Plane Crash Saulos Chilima Pilot Error Institutional Accountability

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