Malawi Government Appeals for Aid as Thousands of Citizens Seek Repatriation from South Africa

Over 10,000 Malawians are stranded in South Africa due to anti-immigrant tensions. The Malawian government is appealing for donations to fund repatriation, with 1,000 already returned. A prophet has pledged buses, but logistical challenges remain.

A growing number of Malawi an nationals displaced from communities across Durban are sheltering at Sherwood Town Hall after fleeing threats and intimidation. The group, including women and children, is urgently appealing for assistance to secure transport back to Malawi , stating they no longer feel safe in South Africa amid rising anti-immigrant sentiments.

The Malawian government has escalated its repatriation efforts, but with an estimated 10,000 citizens in distress, the operation faces severe financial and logistical constraints. The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation are coordinating the repatriation, which began on June 9 when the first group of Malawians returned home. Since then, more than 1,000 citizens have been successfully repatriated.

On June 11, a convoy of 14 buses transported 980 Malawians who had been held at the Lindela Holding Facility in Gauteng. On June 15, eight buses carrying 645 Malawians departed from Sherwood Town Hall in Durban. While these initial efforts have provided some relief, the government acknowledges that the scale of the crisis requires a much larger response.

The Malawian government has called on private sector stakeholders, humanitarian organizations, transport operators, and members of the public to make financial and material contributions to support transport costs and humanitarian relief. In a statement, the government said, 'We believe this is a national humanitarian mission that requires the collective effort, compassion and solidarity of all stakeholders. Together, we can ensure affected Malawians return home safely, with dignity and hope for a fresh start.

' The government has assured transparent management of all donated funds, which will be directed solely toward supporting the returning nationals. Self-proclaimed Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri has pledged to send 10 buses to assist with the repatriation efforts. In a Facebook post, Bushiri said, 'Preparing 10 buses to go and get our people in South Africa. Let's stand together and help our people.

' This pledge comes as the Malawian government extends gratitude to all cooperating partners, including faith-based organizations and humanitarian agencies, who have already contributed. The crisis highlights the precarious situation of undocumented immigrants in South Africa, where xenophobic attacks and government crackdowns have created an atmosphere of fear. The Malawian government's appeal for donations underscores the immense humanitarian challenge of repatriating thousands of people across borders, with limited resources.

The situation remains fluid, and further repatriation convoys are expected as more Malawians come forward seeking assistance. The safety and dignity of these citizens are at the forefront of the government's efforts, but the path ahead requires sustained international and local support





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Repatriation Malawi South Africa Refugees Humanitarian Crisis

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