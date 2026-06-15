Malawi Faces Repatriation Crisis as Thousands of Displaced Nationals Gather in Durban

Malawian officials struggle to manage the repatriation of nearly 7,000 displaced nationals at Sherwood Hall in Durban, as only minimal transport and consular staff are available to assist the growing crowd including vulnerable women, children, and elderly.

Malawi an government officials report ongoing challenges as thousands of displaced nationals continue to gather at Sherwood Hall in Durban , South Africa, seeking repatriation assistance. The situation remains critical, with hundreds of people-including vulnerable groups such as women, children, the elderly, and the sick-still awaiting transport.

Only one fully loaded bus departed on Monday, while additional buses are anticipated later in the day. The numbers at the site have surged dramatically: from just over 170 individuals when operations began, the crowd has ballooned to nearly 7,000 people in a matter of days.

Malawi High Commission representative Mufti Sulaiman described the conditions as extremely difficult, particularly because only two consular officials were initially available to process the large volume of people, creating significant delays and strain on the relief effort. The repatriation process, aimed at bringing Malawians home, faces logistical hurdles and emotional distress among those waiting, many of whom have been displaced due to unforeseen circumstances and are eager to return to their homeland.

Local authorities and humanitarian agencies are working to scale up support, but the scale of the influx has overwhelmed initial capacity. The incident underscores broader issues of migration, displacement, and consular preparedness in handling large-scale returns of citizens from foreign countries. The situation continues to evolve, with officials calling for more resources and coordinated efforts to ensure the safe and orderly repatriation of all affected Malawians.

This news highlights the human impact of displacement and the importance of timely governmental intervention in crisis scenarios involving citizens abroad





SABC News Online / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malawi Repatriation Durban Displaced Nationals Sherwood Hall High Commission Consular Assistance Transport Vulnerable Groups

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Remains of South African man expected to arrive in Durban from Russia after botched recruitment scamSihle Makhanye's family is expected to brief the media 14 June.

Read more »

Repatriation of Malawian Nationals Intensifies as Verification Reveals Illegal StatusOver 1,100 Malawians processed at a Durban repatriation site were found to be undocumented, while a separate site showed most had legal status.

Read more »

Malawi Nationals Repatriation from eThekwini UnderwayAround 300 Malawi nationals are being repatriated from eThekwini, with seven buses arriving in Sherwood to transport migrants sheltering since last Sunday. The journey crosses three borders to reach Malawi by June 16. Organizers cite paperwork delays and expect 80 buses needed for all.

Read more »

Over 1,000 Malawian Nationals Repatriated from Durban in Humanitarian OperationDurban sees the repatriation of over 1,000 Malawian nationals who had been camping at the Sherwood site for over a month. The operation, managed with the Malawi embassy, prioritizes dignity and human rights. Simultaneously, 980 Malawians are processed from Lindela Repatriation Centre.

Read more »