Makhense Eyes Victory in Limpopo Title Fight Against Rhonorhono

Jabulani Makhense prepares to face SA welterweight champion Phaphama Rhonorhono on July 24 in Limpopo, aiming to capitalize on home advantage and experience. The event also features a lightweight title defense by Khaya Busakwe against Talent Baloyi.

Jabulani Makhense is set to face South Africa n welterweight champion Phaphama Rhonorhono on July 24 at Malamulele Boxing Hall in Limpopo . The challenger, Makhense, enjoys significant advantages going into the bout: home ground, superior reach, and height.

He is also more experienced than the 22-year-old champion from Mthatha, who has only five professional fights to his name. Makhense, a former IBF Africa junior-welterweight and welterweight champion, carries formidable punching power, having knocked out eight of his sixteen opponents. Trained by former world champion Sebastiaan Rothmann in Pretoria, Makhense has a record of 16 wins and 3 losses, with only one stoppage defeat.

In contrast, Rhonorhono is trained by Madoda One More Time Dyonase and won the national belt by stopping Wassim Chellan in the second round last October. The fight is part of a dual national championship tournament promoted by Isaac Hlatshwayos Angel Promotion, dubbed Now or Never. Hlatshwayo emphasized that if Makhense cannot defeat a rookie with limited fights, he may never become a champion.

The second title fight on the card features reigning national lightweight champion Khaya Busakwe from Soweto against Talent Baloyi, who trains alongside Makhense. Busakwe, the only current boxing champion from Soweto, is trained by Norman Hlabane and will aim for his fourth successful title defense. Hlatshwayo, a former IBF and IBO welterweight champion, noted that these titles have historically belonged to Limpopo.

He recalled that Joseph Makaringe defended the welterweight title eleven times before vacating it, and Lucky Lewele later won it. Hlatshwayo himself was the first to win the lightweight title, followed by Godfrey Nzimande, Amon Baloyi, and Spider Munyai. He believes that everything favors the Limpopo fighters, especially Makhense, who faces an experienced opponent. Hlatshwayo stated that Khaya is tough, but Talent should be smarter in the ring.

The promoter also announced that tickets for the event are priced at R200. The tournament marks Hlatshwayos second homecoming event and is expected to draw a large crowd eager to witness top-tier boxing action in Limpopo. Both main event fighters are determined to prove themselves, with Makhense looking to reclaim his status as a contender and Rhonorhono aiming to solidify his reign. The undercard will feature several local prospects, making it a showcase of regional talent.

The event is being hailed as a historic moment for Limpopo boxing, as it hosts two national title fights simultaneously for the first time. Fans can expect an evening of intense competition and perhaps a changing of the guard in South African boxing. The outcome of the welterweight clash could set the stage for future international opportunities for the winner.

Meanwhile, the lightweight battle between Busakwe and Baloyi promises to be a tactical affair, with both fighters possessing different styles. Busakwe relies on his reach and boxing skills, while Baloyi is known for his aggression and power. With so much at stake, both champions and challengers are leaving nothing to chance in their preparations. The boxing community is buzzing with anticipation for what could be a defining night in the careers of these athletes.

The organizers have ensured that all safety protocols are in place, and the venue is ready to host a world-class event. Ultimately, July 24 will be a litmus test for the depth of talent in South African boxing, and the winners will emerge as heroes in their respective provinces





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