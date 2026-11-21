Evidence Makgopa came off the bench to score twice as Orlando Pirates beat Stellenbosch 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium to reach the Carling Knockout final.

Evidence Makgopa came off the bench to score a second-half brace as Orlando Pirates beat Stellenbosch 2-0 in the Carling Knockout semi-final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The win keeps Pirates' title defence alive and sends them to the final. Pirates will face either Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns, who meet in the second semi-final at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon. Pirates had arrived in Durban as clear favourites despite officially being the away side. Stellies opted to take the fixture to Moses Mabhida after failing to secure DHL Stadium in Cape Town, while Danie Craven Stadium was deemed ineligible to host.

Also read Carling Knockout: Orlando Pirates expected starting XI against Stellenbosch FC

Pirates Youngsters Shine in Durban

On paper, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou appeared to field a second-string lineup, with Thalente Mbatha and Oswin Appollis omitted from the matchday squad following international duty with Bafana Bafana. However, Ouaddou's young guns showed they were ready for the big occasion, led by Mpho Padime, who walked away with the Man of the Match award after causing all sorts of problems for the Stellies defence.

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Riding high on confidence after a successful international break with the South Africa U23s, Padime tested Stellenbosch goalkeeper Nathan Garrow on multiple occasions when cutting in from the flank. The shot-stopper proved equal to the task early on. Pirates looked assured on the ball during the first 10 minutes as Deon Hotto conjured up their first real goal-scoring opportunity.

After collecting a high ball into the box, Cristian Derbyshire headed the ball into the path of Hotto, who watched his first-time volley go wide of the mark. With Pirates dictating matters in the middle of the park, Stellenbosch sat back, soaking up the pressure and providing little threat going forward as the half-hour mark approached.

The Buccaneers often searched to break the deadlock from range as a result of Stellenbosch's stubborn backline, and at the same time failed to record a shot at goal during the first 45. It was much of the same for Pirates after the restart as they created numerous goal-scoring chances leading up to the hour-mark, seen through the likes of Mpho Padime and Tshepang Moremi.

Makgopa Scores Brace for Pirates

Pirates' pressure eventually paid off in the 69th minute as Evidence Makgopa engraved his name onto the scoresheet. Following a swift move into the Stellies box, Makgopa latched onto a ball over the top before rifling his effort into the back of the net in stunning fashion. It ultimately took the introduction of Makgopa to finally beat the 21-year-old keeper Garrow.

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The striker initially latched onto a long ball in front of the box before pulling the trigger first time, beating Garrow at his near post. With confidence in his stride, Makgopa doubled his tally in the 75th minute after making the most of the Cape Winelands side's high line. Siviwe Nkwali committed the cardinal sin of playing a backpass directly into Makgopa's path, a gift the forward duly accepted before composing himself to slot past Garrow.

Pirates Advance to Cup Final

The scoreline might have read differently had referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa awarded either side a penalty in the first half. While Stellenbosch threw themselves forward during the closing stages, Pirates did well to close the opposition attackers down and eventually seal their place in the Carling Knockout Cup final once more. That will matter little to Pirates, who are right where they want to be, in the final, and they have their towering striker to thank for sending them there.

Stellenbosch: Garrow, Nkwali, Msimango, Vena, Mashego, Butsaka, Mthethwa (Blom 46'), Lateef (Grobler 63'), Matlou (Matsheke 63'), Kwayiba (Du Preez 78'), Plaatjies. Orlando Pirates: Chaine, Derbyshire (Mthiyane 46'), Seema, Zulu, Hotto, Selepe, Mokobodi, Padime (Nkota 79'), Masilela (Mabuza 46'), Moremi (Kgositsile 65'), Mbuthuma (Makgopa 65').