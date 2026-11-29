President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the Madlanga Commission in July 2025 to investigate criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. Its final report is now due on January 25 2027, and commentators want its mandate and resources extended to 2030.

President Cyril Ramaphosa invoked Section 84(f) of the Constitution on July 23 2025 to appoint the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

The section gives the President responsibility for appointing commissions of inquiry. Retired judge Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga chairs the commission, which is widely known as the Madlanga Commission. The appointment followed a media briefing on July 6 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Mkhwanazi alleged infiltration of South Africa's law enforcement and intelligence agencies, prosecution service, judiciary and correctional services, including by some politicians.

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Madlanga Commission Mandate And Scope

He said the allegations painted a bleak picture of the country and its prospects. The commission's mandate is to investigate criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. It must also assess existing oversight mechanisms and review legislation. Its terms of reference reach across policing, intelligence, prosecution, the judiciary and correctional services.

The commission began work on September 17 2025 and was initially due to submit its final report on August 31 2026. That date was changed because more witnesses still had to appear. The commission is now scheduled to hear evidence until December 2026 and to submit its report with recommendations to the President on Monday, January 25 2027. The process of appointing the commission was done within the confines of the law and the President exercised his constitutional right.

The mandate given to the commission was clear, and the team assisting Justice Madlanga was chosen for its requisite skills and knowledge. Its interim work has generated referrals and recommendations for further investigation and disciplinary action. Questions remain about whether this commission will differ from earlier inquiries. South Africa previously held the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector, known as the Zondo Commission.

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Justice Raymond Zondo submitted the fifth and final part of his report to President Ramaphosa on June 22 2022. Some recommendations of the Zondo Commission remain unattended to, and some recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, submitted on October 29 1998, also remain unattended to. This raises the question of whether President Ramaphosa will implement the Madlanga Commission's recommendations. The Madlanga Commission has already seen people arrested or resigning from their positions.

National Commissioner Fannie Masemola and Minister Senzo Mchunu mentioned Ramaphosa in their evidence on the Political Killings Task Team. A related question is why the President was not invited to give evidence to the commission. Observers ask whether the recommendations will be inclusive or selective, and if selective, what will make this different from the Zondo Commission. There is optimism about this commission, but many questions linger.

Testing Democracy Against Criminal Networks

South Africa is confronting a defining test of its democracy: whether institutions established to protect its people can be reclaimed from criminal networks, political interference and corruption. The Madlanga Commission has brought into public view allegations of an unsettling relationship between organised crime and elements within the criminal justice system. Its work must not be reduced to a temporary inquiry or another report gathering dust. The challenge did not begin yesterday.

From the Selebi and Mdluli controversies to the state capture years and the allegations now being examined, South Africa has repeatedly confronted the vulnerability of policing, intelligence, prosecution and public administration to powerful private and political interests. The commission must examine not only individual wrongdoing but also the networks, incentives and failures that allow it to flourish. There is already a compelling case for continuing.

The Presidency extended the commission's final report deadline to January 25 2027, while its interim work has generated referrals and recommendations for further investigation and disciplinary action. The evidence must now be translated into consequences: credible investigations, lawful prosecutions where evidence warrants them, disciplinary accountability and lasting institutional safeguards. I propose that the government grant Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and the commission a properly resourced mandate from 2027 to 2030.

Securing Mandate For Investigative Capacity

This should include dedicated investigative capacity, forensic and financial expertise, secure evidence management, witness protection, specialist legal teams and independent monitoring of referrals. The programme must examine organised crime, gangsterism, drug networks, political killings, procurement manipulation, the alleged protection of criminal enterprises and the intimidation or removal of officials and whistle-blowers. This is also an economic imperative. Corruption does not merely steal money; it distorts markets, excludes honest businesses, inflates contract costs and concentrates economic opportunity among connected beneficiaries.

When public contracts are manipulated, capable businesses lose opportunities to compete, expand and employ people. Restoring fair procurement and predictable law enforcement would allow work to circulate more widely among ethical enterprises focused on service delivery, investment and job creation. The consequences are visible in daily life. Corruption, criminal syndicates, weak consequence management and the theft or destruction of public infrastructure all contribute to the deterioration of municipal services.

Every rand diverted from infrastructure maintenance, every manipulated tender and every compromised municipal appointment weakens the government's ability to provide the essentials of a functioning society. The three-year programme must have measurable milestones, published progress reports, protected budgets, parliamentary oversight and clear separation between investigation, prosecution and adjudication. A three-year Madlanga mandate is not a blank cheque, an attack on any political formation or an invitation to govern through a commission.

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It is an investment in the rule of law, institutional integrity and the future of our economy. Let the evidence be tested, the innocent protected, the guilty held accountable and the institutions rebuilt. - Grant Son, via email Separately, Nelson Mandela Bay is facing a tyre manufacturing crisis. Bridgestone is gone.

Nelson Mandela Bay Tyre Manufacturing Crisis

Goodyear is gone, along with 907 jobs. Continental has 950 more jobs on the chopping block, and nobody in Nelson Mandela Bay believes that plant is staying open. Three tyre giants, one metro, thousands of families. This is not bad luck.

This is what happens when no one in government is minding the shop. Residents of the northern areas and Uitenhage who worked at these plants are asking who pays. For generations, these factories put bread on tables and children through school. Now the gates are closing, and the people who run the country have nothing but statements.

Reports say the investigation into cheap tyre imports has stalled. Stalled, while factories that have stood for 79 years are bled dry. Where was the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition? Who did the cost analysis on flooding the market with imports?

Who counted the jobs that would be lost? And what are South Africans driving on? Are these imported tyres SABS-approved? Are they tested for our roads, our loads and our taxi ranks?

Then there is the equity leaders love to preach. Many coloured families will say BEE exists on paper and dies in practice. Tenders go to the connected. Posts go to the favoured.

People get speeches. So the question the government must answer is: who benefits while an entire industry is destroyed? If the answer is nobody, then open the files to an independent investigation and prove it. If the answer is somebody, the public has a right to know who.

People are done being patient. They are watching, and they vote. - Burton Brown, Gqeberha