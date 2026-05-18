Makate Challenges Errol Elsdon's Claim to 40% of 'Please Call Me' Payout

South African company Makate has initiated a legal challenge against UK investor Errol Elsdon in the Pretoria High Court, seeking to cancel a contract that entitles Elsdon to 40% of his multimillion-rand payout. The dispute hinges on Black Rock, Elsdon's company, which was accused of never having the financial means to fund Makate's litigation with Vodacom.

Makate, a South Africa n company, has initiated a legal challenge in the Pretoria High Court to scrap a contract with UK investor Errol Elsdon, seeking to prevent Elsdon from claiming a 40% share of his multimillion-rand payout.

Makate and Elsdon have a decade-long dispute over a contract, which states that Makate would receive 40% of the payout if Elsdon's company, Black Rock, funded Makate's litigation with Vodacom. However, it is claimed that Black Rock was never able to fulfill its obligations under the contract. Makate argues that the company breached the contract from the start due to cash flow troubles and seeks a declaration of the funding agreement's cancellation.

The case raises questions about the financial management and legal standing of companies in high-stakes litigation-funding contracts





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South Africa Pretoria High Court Legal Challenge Contractual Obligations Litigation Funding Litigation-Funding Contracts Financial Management Legal Rights High Stakes Cash Flow Troubles

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