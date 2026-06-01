Makashule Gana Elected to Lead Historic Impeachment Committee Amid Political Tensions

Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana has been elected chair of Parliament's Section 89 impeachment committee, tasked with a landmark inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa. Gana vows a impartial process, while navigating a committee of strong-willed MPs and addressing concerns about political alliances and independence.

The newly elected chairperson of Parliament 's Section 89 impeachment committee, Makashule Gana of Rise Mzansi , faces the formidable task of overseeing a historic and politically charged inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa .

The committee, comprising some of Parliament's most robust and disparate MPs from parties including the EFF, DA, MK, Build One SA, and ActionSA, must navigate a complex landscape of competing interests and high stakes. Gana has pledged to conduct the process without fear, favour, or prejudice, emphasizing open participation and a commitment to restoring public trust in Parliament. He acknowledged the challenging personalities involved, stating his role is not to talk but to listen, ensuring all members feel heard.

The work, he noted, will not be short, as evidence will be thoroughly examined and the President will have legal advisers scrutinizing the proceedings. While questions have been raised about Rise Mzansi's political alliances, particularly in Gauteng where it has cooperated with the ANC and an EFF-aligned MEC, Gana asserted his party's independence, stating it acts in the best interests of South Africa and builds bridges across the spectrum.

He called for the work to be judged on its outcomes, affirming his loyalty to the Constitution and the people. The committee's first steps involve amending parliamentary rules through a subcommittee meeting, after which hearings can commence, setting a foundational precedent for future impeachments





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Impeachment Committee Makashule Gana Rise Mzansi Section 89 Cyril Ramaphosa Parliament South Africa Impeachment Inquiry Political Process Constitutional Duty

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