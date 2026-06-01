Makashule Gana Elected Chairperson of Impeachment Committee After UAT's Mahlatsi Loses by Seven Votes

Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana has been elected chairperson of the Section 89 impeachment committee, securing 19 votes compared to United Africans Transformation president Dr Wonderboy Mahlatsi's 12. The election follows a May Constitutional Court ruling that ordered Parliament to establish the committee after the National Assembly acted unlawfully in 2022 by rejecting a panel report. Political analyst Levy Ndou praised the process as fair, transparent, and democratic, noting that all parties had an open opportunity to vote and the majority outcome prevailed.

CAPE TOWN - United Africans Transformation (UAT) president Dr Wonderboy Mahlatsi fell seven votes short of becoming the chairperson of the impeachment committee on the Section 89 Enquiry .

Instead, Rise Mzansi's member of parliament Makashule Gana was elected as the chairperson after securing 19 votes to Mahlatsi's 12. In May, the Constitutional Court ordered Parliament to set up a committee after it ruled that the National Assembly acted unlawfully when voting against the adoption of the panel report in 2022. A political analyst, Levy Ndou, believes the election was fair and transparent.

One must appreciate the fact that the waiting is over, but more importantly, the conduct of the presiding officer in terms of the level of transparency and ensuring that everything is done openly. All of us could see that everybody or every political party has given an opportunity to cast their vote in an open and transparent manner. Parties had to sit before coming into this meeting to express themselves on who then is supposed to lead.

And in a democratic setup, whether you discuss prior the meeting or not, the majority has to win. And this is exactly what happened today





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Section 89 Enquiry Impeachment Committee Makashule Gana Wonderboy Mahlatsi Constitutional Court Parliament Rise Mzansi United Africans Transformation National Assembly Levy Ndou Democratic Process Political Analysis

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