The majority judgments of the Constitutional Court in the Phala Phala matter reveal a court that takes very seriously its role as an independent custodian of the Constitution and its values. They also raise two intriguing possibilities for the way forward in the case involving allegations of foreign currency theft, money laundering, and a cover-up to defeat the ends of justice.

The majority judgments of the Constitutional Court reveal a court that takes very seriously its role as an independent custodian of the Constitution and its values.

They also raise two intriguing possibilities for the way forward in the Phala Phala matter. The case involves allegations of foreign currency theft, money laundering, and a cover-up to defeat the ends of justice. The President's explanation for the missing money was that it was the proceeds of a cash sale of buffalo to a Sudanese businessman.

However, the lodge manager was uncomfortable with leaving the money in the safe and decided to store it below cushions of a sofa in a rarely used spare bedroom in the President's residence. The National Assembly initiated an inquiry into the removal of the President from office, but the majority of the NA voted down any further proceedings. The EFF brought a review of this decision, which was upheld by the Constitutional Court.

The court declared the NA vote as inconsistent with the Constitution, invalid, and set aside, referring the report of the independent panel to the impeachment committee





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Constitutional Court Phala Phala Matter Foreign Currency Theft Money Laundering Cover-Up To Defeat The Ends Of Justice President Cyril Ramaphosa State Security Agency State Capture Era Section 89 Of The Constitution National Assembly Independent Panel Impeachment Committee Judgment Of The Chief Justice Justice Steven Majiedt

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