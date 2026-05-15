Major South African bank deploying AI-powered super agents to counter advanced AI models like Mythos | Newsroom | Absa

A South African bank is deploying AI-powered super agents to counter advanced AI models like Anthropic's Mythos, which have the potential to find and exploit software weaknesses at speed. The bank's approach to this challenge involves scanning its systems for vulnerabilities and shortening patch cycles to stay ahead of rapidly evolving threats. The bank has engaged directly with Anthropic and other Consortium members to better understand the implications and risks.

deploy AI-powered super agents to scan its systems for vulnerabilities and shorten patch cycles as it prepares its defenses against a new class of frontier AI models capable of finding and exploiting software weaknesses at speed.

The comments are the most detailed public articulation yet from a major South African bank on how it intends to respond to the emergence of Mythos and similar advanced AI models that are going to test companies' cybersecurity defences like never before. Anthropic announced the model on 7 April, describing it as the first AI system whose offensive cybersecurity capabilities were too dangerous for general public release.

Mythos has been credited with finding thousands of previously unknown zero-day vulnerabilities across major operating systems and web browsers during pre-release testing. An urgent meeting with the chief executives of the largest US banks was convened by the US treasury and Federal Reserve in April to brief them on the risks posed by the model and similar tools. Absa has engaged directly with Anthropic and with other Glasswing consortium members to understand the implications and risks. This issue has board-level attention at the bank.





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AI-Powered Super Agents Counter Advanced AI Models Anthropic's Mythos Scan Its Systems For Vulnerabilities Shortening Patch Cycles Rapidly Evolving Threats Engage Directly With Anthropic Other Consortium Members Understand The Implications And Risks

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