Major Power Disruptions Scheduled for Johannesburg Residents in Midrand and Roodepoort

City Power has announced a series of planned electrical maintenance projects across Midrand and Roodepoort, leading to significant power outages throughout the week for residents and businesses.

Residents across several key areas in Johannesburg are bracing for significant utility disruptions this week as City Power initiates a series of critical infrastructure maintenance projects. The utility provider has announced that multiple substations will undergo essential work to upgrade the electrical grid and ensure long-term stability for the growing regions of Midrand and Roodepoort .

These planned outages are part of a broader, ongoing strategy to mitigate future equipment failure and improve the overall quality of service delivered to thousands of households and businesses that rely on the municipal network for their daily operations. The most extensive impact will be felt on Thursday, 23 April 2026, when the New Road Substation is scheduled to go completely dark. Residents and business owners in the surrounding sectors should prepare for an eight-hour interruption starting at 9am and concluding at 5pm. City Power has emphasized that this window is necessary to perform complex technical upgrades that cannot be conducted while the substation is active. Simultaneously, the Randjespark Switching Station will also undergo two separate, major maintenance procedures during the exact same timeframe. These specific disruptions will heavily affect the Randjiespark Corporate Park, along with local hubs such as Tsessebe Crescent and Lechwe Street. The utility has cautioned that while they aim to complete these tasks within the designated time, the nature of electrical infrastructure work can sometimes lead to unforeseen delays, though they remain committed to restoring full power by late afternoon. In addition to the Midrand area, residents in Region C, specifically around Roodepoort, are currently dealing with localized maintenance efforts. On Monday, 20 April, the Argyll Street switching station began a scheduled period of downtime lasting from 8am to 4pm. City Power officials have communicated that these interventions are fundamental to their preventative maintenance program, which aims to reduce the frequency of unplanned outages and load-tripping incidents. During these maintenance periods, the utility has issued a strict safety warning, reminding all customers to treat their electricity supply points as live at all times, as power could potentially be restored earlier than the announced schedule. By conducting these essential grid reinforcements, City Power hopes to address aging infrastructure issues that have historically plagued these rapidly developing urban sectors, ultimately ensuring a more resilient power supply for the future of Johannesburg's residents





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Johannesburg City Power Power Outage Midrand Roodepoort

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