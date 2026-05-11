Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi Commends Saps for Swift Arrest in Grans Madonsela Murder Case

The Saps in South Africa have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the death of a 54-year-old man found in a shallow grave in Bushbuckridge. The man was in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, the Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, commended the Saps for the swift and coordinated work. The family and community are assured that justice will be pursued diligently and without compromise.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 54-year-old man found in a shallow grave in Bushbuckridge , South Africa . The man was in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and is expected to appear at the magistrate's court on charges of murder.

The suspect was arrested after a member of the community spotted a blue Volvo, the missing person's vehicle, at the crime scene. The swift and coordinated work of the SAPS in Bushbuckridge, including the recovery of the deceased's firearm, demonstrates their unwavering commitment to identifying and arresting perpetrators of violent crimes. The family and community are assured that justice will be pursued diligently and without compromise





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crime South Africa Mpumalanga Bushbuckridge Arrest Murder Possession Of An Unlicensed Firearm Violation Of Firearms Legislation Recovery Of Firearm Evidence Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Counterfeit goods worth R17 mln seized in nationwide SAPS crackdown - SABC NewsSAPS has warned consumers against buying counterfeit and illicit goods.

Read more »

SAPS arrest two senior officials and a civilian in illegal precious metals dealing caseSAPS have confirmed the arrest of two senior officials and a civilian allegedly linked to the illegal dealing and unlawful possession of precious metals. The arrests are part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement to dismantle criminal networks involved in the illicit trade of precious minerals and corruption.

Read more »

Senior SAPS Officers and Civilian Arrested in Gauteng for Illicit Precious Metals Trading and CorruptionCivilian, two senior officers from SAPS arrested for alleged illegal dealing in precious metals and corruption-related offences in Gauteng. Major-General Firoz Khan and Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa are among the arrested individuals. Ongoing efforts to dismantle organised criminal networks operating within the country's mineral and resource sectors. Suspected to have links to internal corruption.

Read more »

Feroz Khan arrest reignites SAPS Crime Intelligence controversySouth Africa’s troubled Crime Intelligence division is once again under the spotlight following the arrest of Major-General Feroz Khan, a senior SAPS figure whose name has long been linked to some of the country’s most controversial policing battles Cape {town} Etc reports.

Read more »