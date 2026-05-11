Major drug bust in South Africa: Cocaine consignment allegedly goes missing

A portion of a major drug bust operation in South Africa saw the seizure of 750 kilograms of cocaine and the allegation of drugs going missing while stored under police control.

A portion of the drugs went missing in a major drug bust operation in South Africa that involved the interception and seizure of 750 kilograms of cocaine.

The consignment valued at around R300 million was initially part of a shipment from Brazil brought into the country through the Durban Harbour and was concealed among legitimate cargo in a ‘rip-off’ system. Despite the drug bust, no arrests have been made in connection with the disappearance of a portion of the drugs while under police control.

The directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) provincial coordinator, Colonel Francois Steyn, highlighted the challenges posed by South Africa's porous land and maritime borders, which create significant challenges for law enforcement in tackling the illicit drug trade. He also mentioned the use of floating devices by drug traffickers to move narcotics from larger to smaller shipments at sea





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Major Drug Bust South Africa Durban Harbour Aeroton Cocaine Drug Syndicates Kwazulu-Natal (KZN) Police Seals Hawks Floating Devices

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