Major Commercial Development in Cape Town's Northern Suburbs

A R585 million office precinct is taking shape in Cape Town's northern suburbs, aiming to shift how businesses operate between the city centre and the fast-growing Brackenfell corridor. Giflo Property Developers is repositioning CapeGate into a mixed-use node, set for completion in 2027.

A major commercial development is taking shape in Cape Town ’s northern suburbs, with plans confirmed for a R585 million office precinct that aims to shift how businesses operate between the city centre and the fast-growing Brackenfell corridor.

Giflo Property Developers, marking a new phase of expansion in an area already known for its strong retail and residential growth, has been repositioning CapeGate into a mixed-use node. Set for completion in 2027, the precinct will introduce premium-grade office space into Brackenfell, an area long dominated by retail activity but increasingly shaped by rising residential density and commuter pressure along the N1 corridor.

Speaking on the project, Giflo director Michiel Scharrighuisen pointed to changing work patterns and long travel times into central business districts as a key driver behind the development.

‘The office block development is a direct response to the pressure of long daily commutes into Bellville and the Cape Town CBD,’ He added that the northern suburbs have effectively become self-sustaining hubs where work, living, and retail activity increasingly overlap. ‘Businesses are decentralising because their people already live in the northern corridor. CapeGate will offer the access, visibility and footfall that companies need, supported by a burgeoning retail and residential base.

’ From a broader property perspective, SOM Group director Coenie Bezuidenhout highlighted sustained residential expansion across the northern corridor — stretching from Durbanville through Brackenfell and Kraaifontein.

‘And as residential numbers have increased, so too has the demand for workplaces within the same area,’ He noted that the region has seen consistent property activity, with more than 40 new residential developments currently listed in the pipeline on Property24. He also pointed to broader market growth, referencing Cape Town’s annual residential price increase of 9.1% as of early 2026.

‘This influx has brought thousands of new households into the area, many of them young families and hybrid workers wanting secure, fibre-ready homes with easy access to schools and services,’ CapeGate has increasingly become a central hub for everyday life in the region, from retail and healthcare to fitness and dining, giving the area a compact, lifestyle-driven character. SOM Group also brings an established footprint across industrial and commercial developments, including logistics and precinct-style projects such as DHL Express facilities and the Irene Link development





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Cape Town Brackenfell Giflo Property Developers Capegate Premium-Grade Office Space Residential Density Commuter Pressure N1 Corridor SOM Group Residential Expansion Property Activity Residential Price Increase Capetown's Northern Suburbs Capegate As A Central Hub Lifestyle-Driven Character SOM Group's Established Footprint

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