Major Cocaine Seizure at Durban Harbour: Nearly 90 kg Found in Excavators

South African authorities seized approximately 90 kg of suspected cocaine hidden in excavators at Durban Harbour. The drugs, worth an estimated R36 million, were discovered after a customs official alerted the Hawks. The investigation continues with forensic analysis pending.

Customs officials at Durban Harbour intercepted approximately 90 kilograms of suspected cocaine on June 6, 2026. The drugs were concealed within excavators that arrived aboard the vessel Neptune Ace Tokyo from Santos, Brazil.

The operation began when a customs officer noticed something unusual and alerted the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), which operates under the Hawks. Upon investigation, authorities discovered 47 blocks of a powdered substance believed to be cocaine hidden inside a panel leading to the engine compartment of one excavator. While processing that scene, customs reported a second concealment on another already offloaded excavator, leading to the seizure of an additional 43 blocks.

In total, 90 blocks were seized with an estimated street value of R36 million. The substances will be sent to a Forensic Science Laboratory for chemical analysis. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) confirmed the incident and emphasized the ongoing collaboration between customs and law enforcement to combat drug trafficking at South African ports





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Cocaine Seizure Durban Harbour Neptune Ace Tokyo South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau Hawks Excavator Concealment Drug Trafficking SANEB Forensic Science Laboratory

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