Major Cocaine Seizure at Durban Harbour: Hawks Intercept 90kg Worth R36 Million

South African authorities, led by the Hawks and Customs, seized 90 kilograms of suspected cocaine hidden inside excavators at Durban Harbour. The drugs, valued at R36 million, arrived from Brazil aboard the vessel Neptune Ace Tokyo. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), through the Serious Organised Crime Investigation's South Africa n Narcotics Enforcement Bureau ( SANEB ), collaborated with Customs , Durban Visible Policing Operations (VPO), and the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) to execute a significant drug seizure at Durban Harbour on Saturday, 6 June 2026.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of approximately 90 kilograms of suspected cocaine, concealed within two separate excavators that arrived aboard the vessel Neptune Ace Tokyo from Santos, Brazil. The total estimated street value of the seized drugs is R36 million, based on a per-kilogram value of R400,000.

The discovery was initiated when a Customs official flagged one excavator at the Q and R Car Terminal, leading to a thorough inspection that uncovered 47 blocks of a powdered substance hidden within a panel near the engine compartment. While processing that scene, Customs reported a second concealment in another excavator that had already been offloaded, bringing the total weight to 90 kilograms. No arrests have been made yet, and the matter remains under active investigation.

The seized packages will be transported to the Forensic Science Laboratory for chemical analysis. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed the details, emphasizing the seizure's impact on disrupting transnational drug trafficking networks entering South Africa through its ports. Acting Provincial Head Brigadier Zenobia Mulligan praised the multi‑disciplinary team's vigilance and coordination, highlighting the importance of inter‑agency cooperation in combating organised crime.

This operation underscores the persistent efforts of South African law enforcement to intercept illicit narcotics and dismantle supply chains that exploit maritime trade routes





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Hawks Cocaine Seizure Durban Harbour Transnational Drug Trafficking SANEB Customs Neptune Ace Tokyo Brazil South Africa R36 Million

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Major Cocaine Seizure at Durban Harbour: Nearly 90 kg Found in ExcavatorsSouth African authorities seized approximately 90 kg of suspected cocaine hidden in excavators at Durban Harbour. The drugs, worth an estimated R36 million, were discovered after a customs official alerted the Hawks. The investigation continues with forensic analysis pending.

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