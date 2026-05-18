Major Cape Town Marathon road closures and transport updates

Residents and motorists in Cape Town are being warned of major road closures, parking restrictions, and transport disruptions during the 2026 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon weekend.

Major Cape Town Marathon road closures expected this weekend Several major roads across Cape Town will close for the Cape Town Marathon this weekend. Here’s what residents and motorists need to know.

Cape Town motorists are being warned of major road closures, parking restrictions and transport disruptions during the 2026 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon weekend. Event organizers have advised motorists to prepare for widespread road closures and parking restrictions as the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon returns on Saturday. Road closures and logistical arrangements will be in place from Saturday, 23 May, with the biggest disruptions expected on race day, Sunday, 24 May.

Parking restrictions will also apply across several areas from Friday, 22 May, to ensure sections of the race route remain vehicle-free. Vehicles parked in restricted zones will be towed. Alternative parking arrangements have been planned for residents who rely on street parking. On Saturday, shuttle services will transport runners participating in the 5km and 10km peace runs, as well as trail runs, from V&A Waterfront, CTICC, Civic Centre, and Thibault Square MyCiTi stations to DHL Stadium.

On Sunday, park & ride buses from Century City and UCT will begin operating from 05:30, and the final buses to the start line departing at 06:30. The City also confirmed that parking bays at the Civic Centre will be opened specifically for marathon runners on Sunday from 05:00 until 18:00, subject to availability





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