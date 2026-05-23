Major Amendments to CPA Regulations for Direct Marketing in South Africa

Recent changes to the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) Regulations introduced a formal compliance framework for direct marketing in South Africa, making it mandatory for property practitioners to align their marketing methods with a regulated system.

Recent amendments to the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) Regulations introduced a formal compliance framework for direct marketing in South Africa, making compliance no longer optional for property practitioners who rely on cold-calling methods or outsourced lead generation services .

The amendments align with Section 11 of the CPA, which allows consumers to refuse direct marketing, demand that marketers stop contacting them, and pre-emptively block marketing via an official registry. Consumers have the right to register a pre-emptive block on the Opt-Out Registry and request that marketers stop contacting them. If a consumer wishes to use the registry, they must register via the prescribed process and ensure their details are updated.

Property practitioners must formally register with the NCC by completing the prescribed process and include company registration details, contact information, VAT number, and the initial registration fee, annual renewal fee, and filing cleansing fee. They are required to check their contact database against the National Opt-Out Registry and remove blocked consumers. All communications must clearly identify the agency and include correct contact details. Property practitioners must comply with registry blocks, direct opt-out requests, and pre-emptive blocks on the Opt-Out Registry.

The amendment introduces a structured compliance obligation for direct marketers, shifting the landscape from informal marketing practices to regulated, accountable engagement. Agents nationwide can still cold-call, but they must register as direct marketers, cleanse their database monthly, and respect both registry blocks and direct opt-out requests





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Consumer Protection Act Direct Marketing Cold Clling Lead Generation Services Meaning Of Direct Marketer NCC National Consumer Tribunal Pre-Emptive Block Registation Registration Request

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