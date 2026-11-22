The South Gauteng High Court will resume sentencing proceedings on Monday for Bafana Mahungela, convicted of murdering pregnant Sandton teacher Kirsten Kluyts during a run in October 2023.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg will resume sentencing proceedings on Monday for Bafana Mahungela, the 23-year-old man convicted of murdering pregnant Sandton teacher Kirsten Kluyts during a run at George Lea Park.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed on October 27 that the proceedings had been postponed to November 23 after the presiding judge became engaged in another court matter. The matter could not proceed in October after the judge was unavailable and the state indicated that the pre-sentence report was not ready.

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Conviction And Murder Charges

Mahungela was convicted following a lengthy trial over the murder of Delta Park High School teacher Kluyts, who was killed on October 29, 2023, while participating in a running event in Sandton. He was found guilty of five charges linked to her murder: murder, kidnapping, attempted rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice. He had pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

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He was arrested in November 2023 at a student residence in Parkmore, following the discovery of Kluyts body along a jogging path in George Lea Park on October 29, 2023. Kluyts was 34 years old and pregnant at the time of her death. The court found that the state had proven Mahungela guilt beyond reasonable doubt, relying on CCTV footage and other evidence linking him to the offences.

It also found that Kluyts was intentionally killed and that her belongings were deliberately concealed in an attempt to hinder the investigation. During the trial, investigators told the court that surveillance footage showed Mahungela wearing a black T-shirt and trousers before the killing. He was later seen leaving the vicinity of the crime scene at 8.49am, wearing a blue T-shirt that investigators identified as the one Kluyts had been wearing earlier that morning.

Evidence And Cause Of Death

He was also seen carrying a black item in his left hand. Mahungela previously admitted to undressing Kluyts and leaving her body naked in the bushes. He claimed he had done so to remove fingerprints after attempting to help her. A post-mortem report revealed that Kluyts died from blunt-force head trauma and strangulation.

The State alleged that the fatal assault lasted approximately eight minutes. A medical report found no evidence of rape. The court is expected to prepare and consider the outstanding pre-sentence report and hear submissions before imposing an appropriate sentence on Mahungela.