Mahama's London Investment Drive Marred by Mining Sector Disputes

Ghanaian President John Mahama's visit to London to attract investment was overshadowed by legal disputes in the mining sector, involving Gold Fields and local company E&P, raising concerns over regulatory certainty.

Ghana ian President John Mahama embarked on a high-profile visit to London this week, designed to showcase Ghana as a premier destination for foreign investment and to promote his flagship Reset Agenda.

The trip included a meeting with King Charles III and talks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, aiming to attract fresh international capital into the West African nation. However, the visit was overshadowed by mounting controversy surrounding the country's mining sector, which has become a flashpoint for legal disputes, regulatory uncertainty, and allegations of political favoritism.

At the heart of the matter are bitter disputes with South African mining giant Gold Fields and accusations that companies linked to the president's brother, Ibrahim Mahama, are the primary beneficiaries of recent changes in the sector's regulatory framework. The most prominent of these disputes involves London-based mining investor INIHC, a subsidiary of Singapore's Ibaera Capital, which is locked in a battle over the billion-dollar Black Volta gold project.

INIHC is one of several foreign investors whose mining interests have become entangled in conflicts with Engineers & Planners (E&P), the mining company owned by Ibrahim Mahama. E&P is the only local company to benefit from Ghana's revised mining codes, which were introduced to give domestic firms a larger stake in the industry. Opposition politicians have accused the government of using the banner of resource nationalism as a cover for transferring strategic mining assets to politically connected entities.

Wisdom Gomashie, co-head of the opposition New Patriotic Party's mining committee, described the new codes as an outright land grab, stating that they lack clarity on how Ghanaians will benefit and transparency in their implementation. Without these elements, he argued, no investor would put money into the country. The Mahama administration has defended its reforms, insisting they are designed to ensure Ghanaians receive a greater share of the benefits from the country's mineral wealth.

Yet investor sentiment tells a different story. James Wallbank, a partner at Ibaera Capital, highlighted a stark contrast between the government's Reset Agenda and the concerns of investors, noting that there is currently no appetite to invest in Ghana. The disputes have become emblematic of broader worries about regulatory certainty, contract enforcement, and the treatment of foreign investors.

Gold Fields, a major investor in Ghana for over three decades, is attempting to renew the mining leases for its Tarkwa operation, one of Africa's most important gold mines, while managing the transfer of the Damang mine to the Ghanaian state after the government decided not to renew its lease. Complicating matters further, E&P has reportedly submitted claims totaling over $739 million against Gold Fields, and Ghana's Minerals Commission has instructed international miners to transition operations to local contractors by December 2026 or face potential sanctions.

These developments have cast a long shadow over Mahama's London visit, undermining its message of Ghana as a stable and welcoming destination for foreign capital





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