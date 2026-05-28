Magnier wins 18th stage of Giro d'Italia, Vingegaard maintains lead

Paul Magnier has won the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia, reclaiming the points jersey from Jhonatan Narvaez. Jonas Vingegaard continues to lead the overall standings as the race heads into its toughest stage yet.

A shocked Paul Magnier won the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday after a bunch sprint, as Jonas Vingegaard held the overall leader's pink jersey.

France's Magnier surged to the line in Pieve di Soligo ahead of Italian pair Edoardo Zambanini and Jonathan Milan to reclaim the points jersey from Jhonatan Narvaez. It was a third stage win of this year's Giro for Magnier, who rides for Soudal-Quick-Step, and his first since the race left Bulgaria following stage three. Before the stage started, he had said he expected to be bringing up the rear.

'I really didn't expect to win today, which makes the victory all the sweeter,' said the 22-year-old. 'I expected to spend a long day in the grupetto, but my teammates got around me and Jasper (Stuyven) did an amazing lead out (for the sprint finish). ', Jonas Vingegaard continued his push for a first Giro title in an undulating stage which ended with a sprint after a series of attacks in the hilly final kilometres.

On Friday, Vingegaard can take a decisive step towards victory in the toughest stage yet of this year's edition, the first of two punishing mountain stages before Sunday's procession finale in Rome. The peloton will reach the highest peak of the race at Passo Giau on their way to a summit finish at Alleghe after 151km of riding in the Dolomites, which will feature six categorised climbs





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